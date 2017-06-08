 
Industry News





Tassel Earrings – This Season's Jewellery Must-Have

 
 
Tassel Earring Collection from Aquaruby
Tassel Earring Collection from Aquaruby
HEADINGTON, England - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- From the red carpet to the runway, tassels earrings are everywhere! While tassels may not be a brand new trend, it's one that looks likely to last. A core staple of the Oscar de la Renta accessories collection each season, and seen in the jewellery collections of Chloé, Gucci, and Kate Spade, the tassel earring makes the perfect fashion statement. A simple way to add some drama to a simple evening look, teamed with everything from an LBD to a crisp white shirt, or for elevating a casual jeans outfit to take you from day-to-night. Tassel earrings also make an easy go-to accessory to wear with this-season's off-shoulder Bardot tops.

Inspired by this runway trend, Aquaruby have put together a collection of tassel earrings in 13 vibrant colours perfect for the budget-concious fashionista who wants the ultra-glam look without the hefty designer price tag!

The gorgeous beaded Holly earrings are a great way to up the glamour stakes. The earrings are available in eight different colours, so will add a pop of colour to your outfit and will stand out even if you decide to wear your hair down instead of doing the usual updo. And, they're clip-on, so easy on the earlobes!

The shorter-length Alexa earring is equally as stunning with its gold-plated stud embellished with clear crystals. This earring lends itself also to more casual occassions, but is still statement-making & fabulous! The tassels are available in four colours, and have a flattering, neck-elongating effect to boot!

With such stunning earrings, you don't need to worry about any other accessories. Keep it simple, you've already made your statement!

Website: http://www.aquaruby.com

