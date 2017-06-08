News By Tag
Tassel Earrings – This Season's Jewellery Must-Have
Inspired by this runway trend, Aquaruby have put together a collection of tassel earrings in 13 vibrant colours perfect for the budget-concious fashionista who wants the ultra-glam look without the hefty designer price tag!
The gorgeous beaded Holly earrings are a great way to up the glamour stakes. The earrings are available in eight different colours, so will add a pop of colour to your outfit and will stand out even if you decide to wear your hair down instead of doing the usual updo. And, they're clip-on, so easy on the earlobes!
The shorter-length Alexa earring is equally as stunning with its gold-plated stud embellished with clear crystals. This earring lends itself also to more casual occassions, but is still statement-making & fabulous! The tassels are available in four colours, and have a flattering, neck-elongating effect to boot!
With such stunning earrings, you don't need to worry about any other accessories. Keep it simple, you've already made your statement!
Website: http://www.aquaruby.com
Aquaruby
***@aquaruby.com
