Alternative Proteins Market Worth $8.17 Billion In 2017
The lead analyst of the report said "The alternative proteins market has gained momentum over the years owing to various requirements of food manufacturers, end consumers, and regulatory bodies across the globe. Alternative proteins are generally consumed by sports enthusiasts, gym users and health conscious customers. Increasing health consciousness, a shift in consumer preference from animal to natural plant proteins and increasing demand from a growing middle will be the major forces driving the growth of the alternative proteins market globally."
The 186 page report contains 200tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the alternative proteins market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 in volume (tonnes) and market value ($m)for the leading alternative proteins submarkets, namely by Product Type (First Generation (Soy), Second Generation, Pea, Rice, Canola, Others, Third Generation (Plant Insects Algae Others), By Distribution Channels(Hyper/
The 200 page report offers market forecasts and analysis for5 regions and 13 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 9companies leading the field in alternative proteins including Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Incorporated, CHS Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Group, Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd., Roquette Frères, Ruchi Soya Industries, Wilmar International Limited.
The Alternative Protein Substitutes Market Analysis Report 2017-2027 Forecasts by Product Type (First Generation (Soy), Second Generation, Pea, Rice, Canola, Others, Third Generation (Plant Insects Algae Others), By Distribution Channels (Hyper/Supermarket, Drug Stores, Speciality Stores, Others/Convenience Stores) By Application (Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Positive Nutrition, Healthy Nutrition, Others) & By Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) Plus Analysis Of Leading Companies report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the food market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the food industry.
