NorthBay Achieves AWS Education Competency Status
NorthBay's expertise with AWS services to benefit higher education, K-12 primary/secondary, research and publishing customers
Achieving the AWS Education Competency differentiates NorthBay as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivered proven customer success providing specialized solutions, which align with the AWS architectural best practices to support the academic experience of teachers and learners and/or improve the operational needs of administrators. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and undergo an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability to their solutions.
"We are excited to be one of the first APN Consulting Partners to achieve the AWS Education competency status," said Brian Barker, CEO at NorthBay. "This recognition and achievement further demonstrates how NorthBay is successfully crafting and implementing highly complex data solutions that leverage the key AWS services for the publishing and education markets."
The AWS Cloud is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
About NorthBay
NorthBay is a global provider of big data software and mobile and solutions that leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company specializes in the architecture and development of solutions for clients in markets that include Education, Publishing, Healthcare & Life Science. In six short years, NorthBay has organically grown to 200 people worldwide. For more information visit www.northbaysolutions.com or call 617-433-9221.
Media Contact
Jim Keller
6174339221
***@northbaysolutions.com
