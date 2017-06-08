News By Tag
Carval shows most comprehensive solutions to date at CIPD HR Software Show
Carval Stand H320, CIPD HR Software Show, 14 – 15 June, Olympia Exhibition Centre, West London
The Apprenticeship Levy and Gender Gap reporting are supported by HR Unity as standard. In addition, Payroll Bureau users are now able to schedule dates for data, reports, RTI and BACS, and automatically produce costings for invoicing.
For the education sector, HR Unity provides enhanced interfaces to Capita SIMS and iSAMS management information systems, and Sage X3 and Accounts IQ for financials, providing an end-to-end solution for the management of people and resources within schools and colleges. HR Unity is able to process term time working, multiple job posts, aggregated National Insurance, monthly and annual Local Government Pension returns.
For the construction industry, HR Unity now has HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) recognition for commercial software suppliers for the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS). As a result, contractors are able to verify subcontractors online immediately with HMRC, and also file their monthly return (CIS300) for subcontractors on their Payroll, ensuring that the web filing process is straightforward, significantly reducing the burden of calculating tax and therefore minimising errors.
Carval provides a range of Payroll bureau and hosting services. Due to increasing success in the education sector, Carval also runs a specialist bureau for schools and colleges. Its wide range of solutions enables companies to take a flexible, pick and mix approach to Payroll and HR services, so that they can select a package to meet their exact requirements, whether it is processing Payroll completely in-house, totally out-sourcing or a combination of the two, with the option of fully integrated HR.
The Carval Payroll bureaus are BACS approved, using Carval's own Payroll software which calculates all statutory payments (SMP, SPP, SSP, SAP and student loads). They process incremental progression and pay awards, company sick pay and maternity pay, other third party BACS payments including HMRC, pensions, union fees and court orders.
The Carval Payroll Bureaus can help with the assessment of employees for auto enrolment, producing monthly workforce pension letters. The service provides monthly management reports prior to payday, and provides one payslip per employee, regardless of the number of posts held, simplifying the process for staff and saving significant costs on per-payslip charging.
John Ovington, Sales and Support Director at Carval commented; "At Carval we are committed to harnessing the latest proven technology to support new ways of working and make life easier for our customers. We provide an increasingly wide range of different options for enabling customers to benefit from our software, for example, on-premise or hosted solutions, and mobile apps that can be used by staff while on the go. We automate as many processes as possible to save time and reduce errors, and have developed the software to cover more areas, like rostering, and provide a range of Payroll processing services. For organisations with up to 10,000 employees, Carval aims to be the one-stop-shop for HR, Payroll and staff time management."
About Carval
Founded in 1986, Carval is a leading provider of Human Resource Management and Payroll software and services. The company's HR Unity range of flexible and easy-to-use solutions is the only truly integrated HR, Payroll, Time & Attendance and Self-Service software available in the UK. The company also provides a range of outsourced services including Payroll bureau, hosted and managed services.
Carval's Education Payroll Bureau has been managing and running schools' payrolls since 2012 and now has over 60 schools, academies and colleges, printing over 60,000 payslips per month.
Designed to provide a future proof solution, Carval's HR software harnesses the latest proven technology platforms, resulting in flexible and modern solutions based on industry best practice that are guaranteed compliant with current legislation.
Carval's solutions are suitable for academies, schools and colleges of all sizes, in the secondary, primary, special and independent sectors. High profile clients include: AAF International, Bostik UK, Thomas Sabo, Day Aggregates, Genius Foods, Staffordshire Housing, Day Lewis plc, Mossbourne Community Academy, Oakbank School, St Andrews Links Trust, Yorkshire Dales National Park and The Royal Mint. For more information please visit: www.carval.co.uk
