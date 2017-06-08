 
Munching Healthier Snacks Accelerating Gourmet Popcorn Industry

Gourmet popcorns are emerging in India as consumers prefer consuming healthy snacks, says RNCOS in its latest research report.
 
 
NOIDA, India - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Owing to the shift in consumer's preference of healthy snacks, the Indian Gourmet popcorn Market is witnessing an astonishing growth. While butter popcorn are popular as a snack, gourmet popcorn has been a delicacy in the Indian market. With the rise in consumption from tier-1 cities coupled with increasing popularity of gourmet popcorn, the gourmet popcorn industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 36% during the period of 2016-2022.

As per the report "Indian Gourmet Popcorn Market Outlook 2022", popcorns are emerging as favorite munching snacks as it has become a preferred choice in convenient snack segment amongst consumers. While the country has low rate of gourmet popcorn consumption, the market for gourmet popcorn is emerging on account of their nutritional benefits, better quality and taste.

The market for gourmet popcorn in Indian is witnessing an upward trend with the key players constantly upgrading their flavours & packaging and expanding their geographical reach. Emerging in India as consumers prefer consuming healthy snacks, there lies an immense opportunity for the new players to tap the fastest growing market that is expected to garner huge revenue.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM900.htm


ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Jun 14, 2017 News



