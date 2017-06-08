News By Tag
HCL launches GDPR Services to Enable Organizations Comply with EU Data Protection Regulation
"In the digital era, privacy, security and personalization are the most significant issues facing corporations and individual alike. Enabling GDPR compliance is not just about managing regulatory requirements but can also be a source of competitive advantage, said Maninder Singh, Corporate Vice President and Head – Cyber Security & GRC, HCL Technologies. "HCL's industry leading solutions, IT expertise and extensive European experience working with global corporations makes the company an ideal partner in this space."
HCL's comprehensive privacy framework and technology solutions are aimed at helping organizations to be prepared for the new obligations and requirements that the regulation will bring. With this regulation, the EU aims to give its citizens more control over how their personal data is used as well as provide businesses with a clearer legal structure with which to operate by standardising across the EU. HCL's new service proposition focuses on assisting the customers in following three core areas:-
§ Assist clients in conducting the Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) with respect to GDPR requirements and provide the organizations with the information for their crafting the compliance plan and approach.
§ In conjunction with the client's legal & privacy compliance group, identify gaps post privacy assessment and prioritize & assist in implementing process & technology measures that organizations must consider arising from GDPR to address technology controls & compliance requirements.
§ Monitor and operate compliance status through technology solutions and systems.
The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) aims to protect all EU citizens from privacy and data breaches in an increasingly data-driven world. The solutions involve monitoring and operation of compliance includes system operation and privacy data surveillance, enabling detection and response without delay when data infringement occurs.
HCL's Cybersecurity & GRC services bring together Consult, Design, Build and Manage services to provide 360° resilience to enterprises. These services are offered across the domains of Infrastructure Security; Applications Security; Identity Access & Management and Governance, Risk & Compliance.
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 32 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 7 billion, for 12 months ended 31st March 2017. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging Dried Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented services such as Digital and Analytics Services, IoT WorKSTM, Cloud and Security, utilizing DRYiCETM Orchestration to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build products and platforms business.
HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs, and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail CPG, Life Sciences Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 115,973 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com
