Nobel Prize Winner Professor Brian Schmidt Visits Oakridge International School
Professor Brian Schmidt delivered a very interesting and informative lecture on outlining the history and future of the Universe according to Big Bang cosmology. He spoke about his work and the research that won him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2011, the Universe was expanding at an accelerating rate. Under his leadership, the High-Z Supernova Search Team made this startling discovery in 1998. The Students from Oakridge International School received a great insight on the earliest known periods of our Universe from more than 13 billion years ago which was observed by the astronomers. This information is of a great help for students to establish a strong framework on understanding the science of universe that would better support new knowledge.
About Oakridge:
With its world-class campuses in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Chandigarh - Oakridge is regarded as one of India's top International schools with its high standards of teaching methodology, technology collaboration, and global culture in every aspect of learning. Over the years, Oakridge has constantly pushed the bar higher for quality International education and has grown to become the Best International School in the country today.
