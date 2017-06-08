Nobel Prize Winner Professor Brian Schmidt Visits Oakridge International School

 
BANGALORE, India - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Oakridge International School hosted a visit from the Nobel Prize winner Professor Brian P Schmidt AC, who is the Vice-Chancellor of Australian National University (ANU) on 1 June 2017. Professor Brian Schmidt is a leading astronomer at the Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the Australian National University, formerly known as Mount Stromlo and Siding Spring Observatories. His visit was a highly inspirational day for students as well as the whole community of the school. On the whole, it was a great experience for the entire school to personally meet and talk with the Nobel laureate who addressed students on "The Universe from Beginning to End" for the academic year 2017 – 18.

Professor Brian Schmidt delivered a very interesting and informative lecture on outlining the history and future of the Universe according to Big Bang cosmology. He spoke about his work and the research that won him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2011, the Universe was expanding at an accelerating rate. Under his leadership, the High-Z Supernova Search Team made this startling discovery in 1998. The Students from Oakridge International School received a great insight on the earliest known periods of our Universe from more than 13 billion years ago which was observed by the astronomers. This information is of a great help for students to establish a strong framework on understanding the science of universe that would better support new knowledge.

About Oakridge:

With its world-class campuses in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Chandigarh - Oakridge is regarded as one of India's top International schools with its high standards of teaching methodology, technology collaboration, and global culture in every aspect of learning. Over the years, Oakridge has constantly pushed the bar higher for quality International education and has grown to become the Best International School in the country today.

For more information visit our website http://oakridge.in/
