Reliance Defence gets approval to exit CDR Package
Reliance Infrastructure acquired Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co. in 2015 and renamed it to Reliance Defence. Soon after the acquisition RDEL decided to exit CDR package. The consortium of lenders led by IDBI gave clean chit to RDEL to step out of this package with longer maturity period for loans worth Rs 6,800 crore. It also gave RDEL a go-ahead for implementation of its refinancing scheme.
Existing debt of RDEL which is amounted to Rs 650 crore will be converted into equity share at the price of Rs 59.35 a piece. RInfra has also increased its shareholding in RDEL to 31%.
"Shareholders of RDEL by an overwhelming majority of 100% had already approved the said issue of equity shares to lenders by conversion of debt, at the extraordinary general meeting held on March 20, 2017," the statement said.
RInfra expects improved financial flexibility and increased business opportunities for the shipyard following the CDR exit, and is likely to compete with Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) for contracts for making submarines, landing platform docks and corvettes. RDEL's current order stands for over Rs 5,300 crore for naval, coast guard and commercial vessels.
