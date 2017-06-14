News By Tag
VLCC Launches 'festival Of Beauty' Across Middle East & Africa
Each week of the festival is dedicated to providing beauty solutions that can enhance the natural beauty of every woman. Blemish Free, Anti-Aging, Skin Hydration, Dermatology, Hair Care and Permanent Make Up are the themes under the Festival of Beauty with new product launches, promotion discounts and personalised consultation with Dietitians all through the festival.
Speaking about the 'Festival Of Beauty' campaign, Mr Sanjeev Setia, Chief Business Officer, VLCC Middle East and Africa, said , "As pioneers in slimming and beauty, VLCC has always aimed to provide solutions that help individuals transform their lives. The Festival of Beauty is our initiative to enable women to enhance their natural beauty and be even more confident. As every woman is unique, our beauty and wellness treatments are customised to their identities and way of life".
