June 2017
VLCC Launches 'festival Of Beauty' Across Middle East & Africa

 
DUBAI, UAE - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- VLCC, a leader in slimming and beauty across Middle East and Africa, announced the launch of a 45-day-long initiative titled 'Festival Of Beauty' starting from June 10 until July 15. The festival focuses around the bouquet of Beauty Services provided by VLCC and is primarily designed to reach out to women across all age groups.

Each week of the festival is dedicated to providing beauty solutions that can enhance the natural beauty of every woman. Blemish Free, Anti-Aging, Skin Hydration, Dermatology, Hair Care and Permanent Make Up are the themes under the Festival of Beauty with new product launches, promotion discounts and personalised consultation with Dietitians all through the festival.

Speaking about the 'Festival Of Beauty' campaign, Mr Sanjeev Setia, Chief Business Officer, VLCC Middle East and Africa, said , "As pioneers in slimming and beauty, VLCC has always aimed to provide solutions that help individuals transform their lives. The Festival of Beauty is our initiative to enable women to enhance their natural beauty and be even more confident. As every woman is unique, our beauty and wellness treatments are customised to their identities and way of life".

Source:VLCC International
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
