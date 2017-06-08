 
GovComm Completes Acquisition of Connected Vehicle Technology, Inc

After acquiring 100% of Connected Vehicle Technology, Inc. (CVTI) shares, CVTI was merged into GovComm and now operates as a business division of GovComm.
 
 
GovComm Roadside DSRC
MIAMI - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- GovComm's Board of Directors unanimously voted to acquire Connected Vehicle Technology, Inc. (CVTI) and merge CVTI into GovComm as a business division of GovComm.   As a leading manufacturer of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Equipment, GovComm management applauds the CVTI acquisition as a huge step forward into the future of ITS.

CVTI manufactures hardware and develops applications for roadside and on-board  Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) equipment that facilitates communication between vehicles and infrastructure.  DSRC is a two-way short- to- medium-range wireless communications capability that permits very high data transmission critical in communications-based active safety applications.

Device manufacturers, application developers, representatives from the automotive, telecommunications, consumer electronics and other industries whose products communicate alerts to vehicles, the infrastructure or traveler's personal communication devices.  Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) and vehicle to infrastructure (V2I) applications utilizing DSRC may have the potential to significantly reduce many of the most deadly types of crashes through real time advisories alerting drivers to imminent hazards–such as veering close to the edge of the road; vehicles suddenly stopped ahead; collision paths during merging; the presence of nearby communications devices and vehicles; sharp curves or slippery patches of roadway ahead.

Convenience V2I services like e-parking and toll payment are also able to communicate using DSRC. Anonymous information from electronic sensors in vehicles and devices can also be transmitted over DSRC to provide better traffic and travel condition information to travelers and transportation managers.

GovComm DSRC equipment boasts the ultimate in processing and security by incorporating the Autotalks® Craton 3-core communication processor, Pluton RF transceiver, Telit® SL869 GNSS receiver, Infineon® SLE97 HSM, 128MB DDR3, and 32MB NOR in a standalone box, no external CPU and GNSS is required.

About GovComm

GovComm is a world leader in intelligent transportation system development, manufacturing, integration and network security. GovComm's ITS equipment and services are marketed to federal and state departments of transportation, municipal government agencies and qualified ITS contractors.

GovComm ITS equipment is ISO 9001 manufactured and developed, then laboratory tested ensuring that a series of standards that define, establish and maintain an effective quality assurance system is in place to guarantee our customers receive the highest quality products existing in the market.

For more information on GovComm, Inc. please visit: www.GovComm.us

Contact
Craig Waltzer
305-937-2000 x 7101
***@govcomm.us
End
Source:GovComm, Inc.
Email:***@govcomm.us Email Verified
