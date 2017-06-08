Art of Giving' Opens Under Kind Patronage of H.E. Sheikha Wafa bint Hasher Al Maktoum at FN Design

As part of her CSR initiatives, H.E. Sheikha Wafa Hasher Al Maktoum announced the opening

-- As part of her CSR initiatives, H.E. Sheikha Wafa Hasher Al Maktoum announced the opening of a new exhibition 'Art of Giving' at FN Designs. The show not only brings together works of over 20 local artists but also has a special contribution from one of India's most acclaimed fashion designer Ritu Kumar.The various artists have collaborated together to donate one of their most outstanding pieces to the exhibition and funds raised from the sale of the artworks will be used to provide assistance to people in need. The exhibition will run until July 31, 2017 at FN Designs and the items on display can be purchased by both individuals and corporate companies.H.E. Sheikha Wafa Hasher Al Maktoum, stated, "Art of Giving is all about caring and remembering those who are not so fortunate. Through strategic partnerships our aim is to encourage people to work together for the benefit of our society and show their appreciation for the significant contribution made by each and every human being. I am truly grateful to Mrs Ritu Kumar and all other artists for their valuable support to this cause."'Art of Giving' is an ongoing project developed by H.E. Sheikha Wafa Hasher Al Maktoum. It focuses on initiatives that help the less fortunate.Dubai based FN Designs takes pride in promoting art in the Middle East and making it accessible to all by creating a more design-centric social community within the emirates through innovative and collaborative events. Home to a bevy of young artists, FN Designs was conceived in 2008 by H.H. Sheikha Wafa Hasher Al Maktoum, who is founder and director of the multi-disciplined art and design studio, and is recipient of many prestigious awards including 'Patrons of the Arts Award' by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Conceptual and visual design, illustrations, photography, publication and clothing are among the many pragmatic and creative solutions offered at the studio.Established in 1969, Ritu Kumar is one of India's foremost designers credited with being the first one to have revived ancient Indian crafts interpreting them into contemporary vocabulary. Her unique understanding and innovative use of traditional designs has led to creation of a new classicism. The designer has dressed the biggest Bollywood stars, the most famous celebrities and the most stylish royals including the late Princess Diana.Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2013, the country's fourth highest civilian award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line.