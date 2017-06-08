 
Respiratory Care Device Market Trends, Size, Development and Forecast to 2022

 
 
NEW YORK - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The global respiratory care device market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/respiratory-care-devices-market) was valued at $15,009.6 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2016 - 2022. The growth of the global market is largely driven by rapid urbanization and increasing level of air pollution across the globe and increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Some of the other factors driving the growth of the global market include growing geriatric population, changing lifestyle, increasing healthcare expenditure, and high prevalence of tobacco smoking. Increasing demand of point-of-care diagnosis, growing demand for home care therapeutic devices and high growth in developing countries in respiratory care device are expected to create ample opportunities for the manufacturers of respiratory care device. However, lack of awareness, reimbursement concerns and harmful effect of respiratory care device on neonatal are hampering the growth of the global respiratory care device market.

Explore Report with Detailed TOC at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/respirat...

Respiratory system delivers oxygen to the body and removes carbon dioxide, regulates temperature, and eliminates toxic waste. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, asthma, infections such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, and influenza are some of the major lung diseases. Respiratory care is focused on prevention, diagnosis, assessment, treatment, management, control, and care. These devices help to improve pulmonary function and improve lung oxygenation.

Explore Report Sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/respirat...

Some of the major players operating in the global respiratory care device market include ResMed, Inc, General Electric Company, Hamilton Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Masimo Corporation, and Medtronic plc.
