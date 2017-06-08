News By Tag
Global Pest Control Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – Koncept Analytics
The report Global Pest Control Market analyses the development of this market, with focus on North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.
There are many methods for controlling the pests, and many of these methods are tailored according to specific pests or problems. Pest control must be approached from a multitude of directions if it is to be truly effective. The most common types of pest control methods include traps, chemical repellents, poisoned baits, etc.
The global pest control market is set to experience favourable growth driven by factors such as increasing global population, rapid urbanisation, rising middle class population and upsurge in disposable income. Further, the scope of growth for this market will be broadened by rise in global temperature and increasing economic activity. However, growth of this budding market can be hindered by stringent regulations, seasonality and hazardous pesticides.
The report "Global Pest Control Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" analyses the development of this market, with focus on North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. Major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Rollins, Inc., Rentokil Initial Plc., ServiceMaster and Ecolab Inc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global pest control market along with the study of the regional markets.
List of Charts
Steps for Pest Control
Classification of Pest Control on the Basis of Pest Type
Methods for Pest Control
Global Pest Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Pest Control Market by Region (2016)
Global Pest Control Market by Pest Type (2016)
Global Insect Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Termite Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Pest Control Market by Services (2016)
Global Commercial Pest Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Residential Pest Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
North America Pest Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
North America Pest Control Market by Region (2016)
The U.S. Pest Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
North America Pest Control Market by Services (2016)
Europe Pest Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Europe Pest Control Market by Region (2016)
UK Pest Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Asia Pacific Pest Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Asia Pacific Pest Control Market by Countries (2016)
China Pest Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
India Pest Control Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Population (2012-2016)
Global Urban Population (2012-2016)
Global Middle Class Population by Region (2009-2030E)
Global GNI Per Capita (2012-2016)
Global Land-Ocean Temperature Index (Annual Mean); (2012-2016)
Key Players - Revenue & Market Cap Comparison (2016)
Global Pest Control Market Share by Company (2016)
The U.S. Pest Control Market Share by Company (2016)
UK Pest Control Market Share by Company (2016)
Rollins Inc. Revenue by Segments (2016)
Rollins Inc. Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
Rentokil Initial Plc. Revenue by Segments (2016)
Rentokil Initial Plc. Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
ServiceMaster Revenue by Segments (2016)
ServiceMaster Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
ServiceMaster Advertising And Promotion Expenses (2014-2016)
Ecolab Inc. Revenue by Segments (2016)
Ecolab Inc. Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
Ecolab Inc. Research and Development Expenditure (2014-2016)
For more Information:
http://www.konceptanalytics.com/
Koncept Analytics
Vikas Gupta
(Business Development Manager)
FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza
Vaishali, Ghaziabad
U.P - 201010
Tele: +91-120-4130959
Mobile: +91-9871694789
Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com
