This report studies the a rail wheel is a type of wheel specially designed for use on rail tracks.

This report studies the Wheels & Axles for Railway market, a rail wheel is a type of wheel specially designed for use on rail tracks. A rolling component is typically pressed onto an axle and mounted directly on a rail car or locomotive or indirectly on a bogie, also called a truck. Wheels are cast or forged and are heat-treated to have a specific hardness.This report focuses on the Wheels & Axles for Railways in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversAmsted RailNSSMCTaiyuan Heavy IndustryMasteelGHH-BONATRANSJinxi AxleInterpipePenn MachineEVRAZ NTMKOMKXinyang Tonghe WheelsGMH-GruppeNorth America (USA, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)Market Segment by Type, coversRolled Wheels & AxlesForged Wheels & AxlesMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided intoHigh-speed TrainLocomotivesRailroad Passenger CarsRailroad Freight CarsMetroThere are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wheels & Axles for Railways market.Chapter 1, to describe Wheels & Axles for Railways Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wheels & Axles for Railways, with sales, revenue, and price of Wheels & Axles for Railways, in 2016 and 2017;Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wheels & Axles for Railways, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;Chapter 12, Wheels & Axles for Railways market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wheels & Axles for Railways sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source