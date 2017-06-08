News By Tag
Global Wheels & Axles for Railways Market
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Global Wheels & Axles for Railways Market" This report studies the a rail wheel is a type of wheel specially designed for use on rail tracks.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Wheels & Axles for Railways in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Amsted Rail
NSSMC
Taiyuan Heavy Industry
Masteel
GHH-BONATRANS
Jinxi Axle
Interpipe
Penn Machine
EVRAZ NTMK
OMK
Xinyang Tonghe Wheels
GMH-Gruppe
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Rolled Wheels & Axles
Forged Wheels & Axles
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
High-speed Train
Locomotives
Railroad Passenger Cars
Railroad Freight Cars
Metro
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wheels & Axles for Railways market.
Chapter 1, to describe Wheels & Axles for Railways Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wheels & Axles for Railways, with sales, revenue, and price of Wheels & Axles for Railways, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wheels & Axles for Railways, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 12, Wheels & Axles for Railways market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wheels & Axles for Railways sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
