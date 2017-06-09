News By Tag
Match Set Love sets sail this summer
Customers are loving the new Nautical inspired collection for this Summer by Match Set love entitled -Maritime Magic.
Inspired by her new homeland, the Netherlands, this new collection by designer Liezel Glaubitz, aims to create a holiday feel within your own four walls. The cries of seagulls and the ever-enduring wind from the North Sea combined with the warmth of summer is translated through these new designs.
The Match Set Love Maritime Magic Range includes 15 new designs as well as a Combination Value Set popular with clients as an all-round décor and gifting solution. The range adds six new wall sticker designs which are easy to apply and best of all- not a lifelong commitment. When you are ready to let go, you can simply peel them off as the high-quality wall vinyl is removable. Adorn your walls with anchors, waves, whales, starfish, paper boats or cute little unicorn seahorse creatures to add some magic and sea vibes to your space.
The new Wall Hanging Flag made from 100% white cotton introduced with the Spring 2017 Refresh Collection was raved about and made a come back with 4 new wording designs featuring holiday and inspirational messages in a fun 'handwritten' font. There are only limited numbers available with the wording: Ride the big waves, Life is better at the beach & Seas the day. There is also one version in Dutch: "Pluk de dag" which is the Dutch translation for 'Seize the Day.
Three new Printable Typography Posters are also part of the collection. This is such a fun way to refresh your interior. Because the image file is downloadable, you can literally print it off a few minutes after your transaction has cleared Even if you don't have a frame at hand, don't worry, you can use some washi tape to tape it to your wall or attach it to a clipboard for a very hip approach.
There are 22 fabulous vinyl colours to choose from, however, this collection focusses on the more traditional nautical colours that include dark blue and gold with beige and black as neutrals. New to the palette is pastel pink and pastel blue.
"I can't wait to see how my customers will interpret this new line. It is a very exciting process to see which items become the best sellers and how each one is being used. Quite often I am surprised about the 'out of the box' thinking of my customers and their fabulous ideas! Being a designer is such a rewarding experience and it is a great privilege to work with people from all around the world." says Liezel Glaubitz
The prices for the décor items in this new collection range from EUR15.00 to EUR69.00.
Each order is handmade and packaged with great care and detail before sent on their journey around the globe.
You may view the collection here: https://matchsetlove.com/
Liezel Glaubitz
***@matchsetlove.com
