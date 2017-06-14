SumITians achieve ISTQB Certification

"India's emerging SME Software Services provider Summation IT Pvt. Ltd. Announced today that another batch of its software testing professionals have cleared the ISTQB certification exam"

-- India's emerging SME software service provider Summation IT announced today that another batch of its software testing professionals has cleared the ISTQB certification exam. ISTQB certification is the most demanding testing certification exam for software testing professionals."We always encourage our people at Summation IT to keep themselves updated with the advanced technologies. We believe in continuous learning and consistently motivate our SumITians to learn and clear the certification exams. This trend of certification has achieved our SumITians to perform better", Said Mr. Sandy, QA Manager.Summation IT is in a process of enhancing its software testing portfolio. "SumITians has worked on various testing technologies such as Mobile App Testing, Hybris Testing, Selenium Testing, Load and Performance Testing, E-Commerce website testing, JMeter Testing and many more", Said Mr. Raja Vikram, Sr. Manager Marketing.One of the Testing professionals who has cleared the certification exam, Mrs. Swarnalata was excited on clearing the exam. She said, on exposure to many projects on various testing technologies has helped me to achieve the certification. Management encouragement has really helped me to clear the certification, Said by Mr. Gopal (The other tester who have cleared the certification)About Summation IT:Summation IT Pvt. Ltd is an emerging software development service provider based in Hyderabad, India. Summation IT has clients across different countries the US, Europe, Australia and Asia since its inception. The company is equipped with state of art facilities and SumITians always strive to achieve excellence which shows in customer satisfaction. Summation IT has worked with premium clients from the US and Europe on challenging and complicated technologies.Please visit our website for more information: