 
News By Tag
* Summationit
* Summation It
* Summation It Hyderabad
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hyderabad
  Andhra Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


SumITians achieve ISTQB Certification

"India's emerging SME Software Services provider Summation IT Pvt. Ltd. Announced today that another batch of its software testing professionals have cleared the ISTQB certification exam"
 
 
Automation_Testing_Summationit
Automation_Testing_Summationit
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Summationit
Summation It
Summation It Hyderabad

Industry:
Software

Location:
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India

HYDERABAD, India - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- India's emerging SME software service provider Summation IT announced today that another batch of its software testing professionals has cleared the ISTQB certification exam. ISTQB certification is the most demanding testing certification exam for software testing professionals.

"We always encourage our people at Summation IT to keep themselves updated with the advanced technologies. We believe in continuous learning and consistently motivate our SumITians to learn and clear the certification exams. This trend of certification has achieved our SumITians to perform better", Said Mr. Sandy, QA Manager.

Summation IT is in a process of enhancing its software testing portfolio. "SumITians has worked on various testing technologies such as Mobile App Testing, Hybris Testing, Selenium Testing, Load and Performance Testing, E-Commerce website testing, JMeter Testing and many more", Said Mr. Raja Vikram, Sr. Manager Marketing.

One of the Testing professionals who has cleared the certification exam, Mrs. Swarnalata was excited on clearing the exam. She said, on exposure to many projects on various testing technologies has helped me to achieve the certification. Management encouragement has really helped me to clear the certification, Said by Mr. Gopal (The other tester who have cleared the certification).

About Summation IT:

Summation IT Pvt. Ltd is an emerging software development service provider based in Hyderabad, India. Summation IT has clients across different countries the US, Europe, Australia and Asia since its inception. The company is equipped with state of art facilities and SumITians always strive to achieve excellence which shows in customer satisfaction. Summation IT has worked with premium clients from the US and Europe on challenging and complicated technologies.

Please visit our website for more information: http://www.summationit.com/

Contact
Vikram
+919618474176
***@summationit.com
End
Source:
Email:***@summationit.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 14, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share