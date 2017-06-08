News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The new modern design spoon launches on Kickstarter!
Key features of Accurate Spoon:
• Doesn't spill dry and liquid products,
• Modern design combines the simplicity of Japanese origami style and ease of use,
• Saves products which saves money,
• Decorate your plate or cake with syrups, sauces, caramel, chocolate, salad dressings and more,
• Kids can drink from it without making a mess,
• Can be used for salt and sand art,
• Can be washed in the dishwasher or under running water easily,
• High quality, eco-friendly, food grade plastic,
I'm sure that this spoon can be an everyday household item. It has unique functions and it can be used for artistic purposes.
Limited offer for early birds starts from $7!
You can start supporting the project on Kickstarter right now: www.kickstarter.com/
facebook.com/
instagram.com/
YouTube (https://youtu.be/
Contact
Accurate Spoon
***@accuratespoon.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse