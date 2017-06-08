 
Industry News





The new modern design spoon launches on Kickstarter!

 
 
Untitled-2
Untitled-2
LOS ANGELES - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The modern look and unique features make this product desirable for everyone who likes to cook, do artwork or collect designer like products!

Key features of Accurate Spoon:

• Doesn't spill dry and liquid products,

• Modern design combines the simplicity of Japanese origami style and ease of use,

• Saves  products which saves  money,

• Decorate your plate or cake with syrups, sauces, caramel, chocolate, salad dressings and more,

•  Kids can drink from it without making a mess,

• Can be used for salt and sand art,

• Can be washed in the dishwasher or under running water easily,

• High quality, eco-friendly, food grade plastic,

I'm sure that this spoon can be an everyday household item. It has unique functions and it can be used for artistic purposes.

Limited offer for early birds starts from $7!
You can start supporting  the project on Kickstarter right now: www.kickstarter.com/projects/1330853882/accurate-spoon-practical-convenient-modern-and-fun

facebook.com/theAccurateSpoon

instagram.com/accuratespoon

YouTube (https://youtu.be/UPw7bfkO3Xk)



Accurate Spoon
***@accuratespoon.com
