 
News By Tag
* Al Ansari Exchange
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


Al Ansari Exchange announces Grand Prize of AED 1 million for 2017 Summer Promotion

Additional attractive cash rewards & chance to enter a draw for Nissan Patrol during period between June 15 & August 14, 2017
 
 
Image
Image
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Al Ansari Exchange

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- UAE, June 14, 2017 - Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, has announced the launch of its much-awaited annual Al Ansari Exchange Rewards – Summer Promotion. Known for awarding the biggest prize money in the industry, the seasonal promo's 2017 edition will be held from June 15 to August 14, 2017. The winner of the AED 1 million Grand Prize will be announced at a gala ceremony in Dubai.

The Al Ansari Exchange Rewards – Summer Promotion 2017 will also award AED 10,000 to eight winners each. In addition, Al Ansari Exchange's customers will also have a chance to win a brand new 2017-model Nissan Patrol during the August 17, 2017 draw in Sharjah. For the chance to enter the bonus electronic draw for the Nissan Patrol, customers will have to conduct a second qualifying transaction within seven days of the first transaction using the promo code generated on their receipts.

Rashed Ali Al Ansari, General Manager, Al Ansari Exchange, said: "The successful Al Ansari Exchange Rewards – Summer Promotion is a highly-anticipated event for our customers as it gives them the opportunity to win grand rewards. The overwhelming response to the past editions of the Summer Promotion is a key driving force for Al Ansari Exchange to continue to offer more value to our loyal patrons and we are confident that they will show similar response to this year's promotion"

All Al Ansari Exchange Customers can enter the draw during the two-month long promotion period through eligible transactions, including Money Transfers through Branches, eExchange or Al Ansari Exchange Mobile App, Foreign Currency Exchange, Purchase of National Bonds above AED 1,000, Air Ticket Payments for Air Arabia and Fly Dubai, Al Ansari Exchange Travel Card Purchase, and Tourist Visa Payments. All corporate and cancelled transactions are excluded from the draw.
End
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
Email:***@orientplanet.com
Posted By:***@orientplanet.com Email Verified
Phone:0097144562888
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Orient Planet News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share