Al Ansari Exchange announces Grand Prize of AED 1 million for 2017 Summer Promotion

Additional attractive cash rewards & chance to enter a draw for Nissan Patrol during period between June 15 & August 14, 2017

-- UAE, June 14, 2017 - Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, has announced the launch of its much-awaited annual Al Ansari Exchange Rewards – Summer Promotion. Known for awarding the biggest prize money in the industry, the seasonal promo's 2017 edition will be held from June 15 to August 14, 2017. The winner of the AED 1 million Grand Prize will be announced at a gala ceremony in Dubai.The Al Ansari Exchange Rewards – Summer Promotion 2017 will also award AED 10,000 to eight winners each. In addition, Al Ansari Exchange's customers will also have a chance to win a brand new 2017-model Nissan Patrol during the August 17, 2017 draw in Sharjah. For the chance to enter the bonus electronic draw for the Nissan Patrol, customers will have to conduct a second qualifying transaction within seven days of the first transaction using the promo code generated on their receipts.Rashed Ali Al Ansari, General Manager, Al Ansari Exchange, said: "The successful Al Ansari Exchange Rewards – Summer Promotion is a highly-anticipated event for our customers as it gives them the opportunity to win grand rewards. The overwhelming response to the past editions of the Summer Promotion is a key driving force for Al Ansari Exchange to continue to offer more value to our loyal patrons and we are confident that they will show similar response to this year's promotion"All Al Ansari Exchange Customers can enter the draw during the two-month long promotion period through eligible transactions, including Money Transfers through Branches, eExchange or Al Ansari Exchange Mobile App, Foreign Currency Exchange, Purchase of National Bonds above AED 1,000, Air Ticket Payments for Air Arabia and Fly Dubai, Al Ansari Exchange Travel Card Purchase, and Tourist Visa Payments. All corporate and cancelled transactions are excluded from the draw.