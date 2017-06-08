 
Industry News





RuggON Announces the VX-601, the Rugged In-vehicle Terminal

 
 
Industrial IoV
Industrial IoT
Warehouse Management

Industrial

Neihu - Taipei - Taiwan

NEIHU, Taiwan - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- RuggON Corporation, a leader in the design and manufacturing of ruggedized computing products, today launched a new rugged in-vehicle terminal, the VX-601, which provides superb visibility from a large, bright, sunlight-readable touchscreen display; great durability; seamless connectivity and communications; as well as smart power management.

The VX-601 is suitable for challenging environments and diverse applications such as intralogistics, cold chain logistics, waste management, mining, harbor freight handling, agriculture and construction. The VX-601 is a full-featured industry-standard computer, based around a powerful Intel® Core™ i5-6300U 2.4 GHz CPU, with up to 8GB of memory, an 80mm M.2 SSD for storage, and internal mini-PCIe slots for expansion.

User friendly in-vehicle terminal

The VX-601 saves time and increases productivity with its outstanding user interface design. The ultra-bright 1200 nits display dims automatically in low light to save power and prevent eyestrain. Even in direct sunlight, a special anti-reflection layer is available to help keep the screen readable. Dedicated user-programmable function keys around the touchscreen provide instant access to important operations, including brightness and volume. A tough projected capacitive touchscreen (PCT) option is available for improved gloved operation.

Based on extensive experience with real-world applications, RuggON has developed the user-friendly DashON interface. With DashON users can easily monitor or adjust numerous important settings and features. RuggON also provides a complete SDK, allowing users to quickly develop their own applications.

Tough enough for any task

RuggON specializes in rugged design, and the VX-601 is built from the ground up for durability and reliability, with IP66 (IEC 60529), MIL-STD-810G and IEC 60721-3-5 Class 5M3 compliance. Waterproofed external connectors are available. Operating temperature range is -30°C to 55°C – with an optional defroster/defogger to keep the screen readable. Together, these features ensure the VX-601 will always be ready for action, in any environment, indoors or outdoors.

The VX-601 accepts a wide power input range, from 9 to 60 VDC, for compatibility with almost any vehicular electrical system. The built-in rechargeable 4500mAh battery pack not only acts as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) during brief power outages, but provides 1.5 hours of working time for mobile use, or when an external power source is not available. Smart power management features include ignition sense support to prevent glitches caused by voltage transients. The power connector features any easy release hand-rotatable mechanism to prevent accidental power cable detachment.

The in-vehicle terminal that's designed for connectivity and expansion

This terminal provides an almost unlimited array of options for connecting to the world and other devices, and includes full GNSS support. Wireless communications are provided by 802.11ac WiFi at both 2.4GHz and 5GHz, High Speed Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Wireless wide area network (WWAN) support is also available. Wired connectivity options include Gigabit LAN, as well as extensive I/O features for field operations, such as powered RS-232 plus a separate RS-232/422/485 socket, GPIO and CAN bus (SAE J1939 / OBD II support), and optional four channel video input.

Based on popular industry-standard hardware for ease of expansion and maximum hardware and software compatibility, the VX-601 supports Windows 10 IoT. RuggON offers a diverse range of accessories and peripherals to suit any application.

Read more about the RuggON VX-601 – the ultimate in tough, reliable in-vehicle terminal computers – as well as VX-601 accessories, and other products from RuggON, the rugged computer specialists, at http://www.ruggon.com/en/news_content.php?id=12.
Source:RuggON Corporation
Email:***@ubiqconn.com Email Verified
Phone:886-2-8751-6008
Tags:Industrial IoV, Industrial IoT, Warehouse Management
Industry:Industrial
Location:Neihu - Taipei - Taiwan
