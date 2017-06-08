 
News By Tag
* Pizza
* Iftar
* Dubai
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


Break your fast the Neapolitan way with 800 DEGREES PIZZERIA

800 DEGREES PIZZERIA presents its Iftar meal offers throughout the holy month of Ramadan
 
 
pr log
pr log
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pizza
Iftar
Dubai

Industry:
Food

Location:
Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
Products

DUBAI, UAE - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- 800 DEGREES PIZZERIA introduces its Iftar dinner meals for the holy month of Ramadan. With specially discounted meals available at select outlets during the blessed month, 800 DEGREES will be providing complementary water and dates to sweeten one's Iftari. 800 DEGREES will also be providing home delivery throughout the month from 11:00am to 04:00am from its branches at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Me'aisem, and Dubai Marina Park Island, and from 11:00am to 2:00am from Burjuman and City Centre Deira. The meals include options with specialty pizzas and pastas, salads, and antipasti for a tailored experience.

Made with specially sourced Napoli 00 flour and ingredients prepared freshly every morning, 800 DEGREES' traditional Neapolitan Pizzas are baked to perfection in an almond wood-fired oven at 800 Degrees Fahrenheit. The authentic Pizza Napoletana by 800 DEGREES is created with flour, salt, water and wild yeast for a fluffy crust and thin base. One can also choose a 95% gluten-free base and over 5 choices of sauces to spice up the traditional Neapolitan Pizza. Customizable from the base up, one can either choose from a set menu of specialty pizzas or create one's own pizza for a truly personal feel. Apart from pizzas, 800 DEGREES also hosts a pasta station, a variety of salads, sides, gelato, Italian desserts, coffees and special Italian drinks.

Manish Jeswani, the Managing Director of Eaters LLC and franchise rights owner of the US based 800 Degrees Pizzeria, said, "We are proud to serve the UAE market for a second year for Iftar, and have had a successful last year serving great food during the holy month. Paying homage to its sentiment, we will only be open during and after Iftar, offering special dinner meals for iftar at promotional prices. We are providing home delivery throughout the month from 11:00am-04:00am, and would serve complementary dates after Iftar time to all those who join us. We hope that UAE has a blessed Ramadan and look forward to serving up healthy and hearty meals for yet another fruitful iftar."

Pizza Bonanza

Choose a specialty pizza and a soft drink.

Price: AED 50

Pasta Special

Choose a classic pasta and a soft drink.

Price: AED 50

Antipasti Meal

Succulent Meatballs and crispy Patate Al Forno with a soft drink

Price: AED 50

Small Bites Meal

Deliciously filling Ricotta Cheese Bread with a choice of small salad and a soft drink.

Price: AED 50

For home delivery, to make a booking or for enquiries, call 800-DEGREES (3347337). Delivery is available from11:00 am to 04:00am from its branches at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Me'aisem, and Dubai Marina Park Island, and from 11:00am to 2:00am from Burjuman and City Centre Deira.

About 800 DEGREES NEAPOLITAN PIZZERIA

Founded by Anthony Carron in the US originally, 800 DEGREES strives to honor the heritage of Old World Italian tradition with its Pizza Napoletana baked with only the freshest, ripest ingredients right in front of the eaters. Taking the UAE market by storm within the first week of its inception in City Center Me'aisem, the 800 DEGREES Middle East franchise brings the true taste of Naples to the table with customizable and specialty pizzas, pastas and salads made the Italian way. Also, open at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, Burjuman Centre, Dubai Marina-Park Island, and recently opened at Dubai Parks and Resorts. 800 DEGEES has also expanded its operations into Qatar, with an outlet open in Doha Festival City and four more in the pipeline. The Neapolitan Pizzeria chain has five outlets in California, two in Nevada, one in Illinois and more to come. The fast-growing chain is also open in Japan.

http://www.800degreesme.com

Contact
Yardstick Marketing Management
***@yardstick-marketing.com
End
Source:800 DEGREES
Email:***@yardstick-marketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Pizza, Iftar, Dubai
Industry:Food
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Yardstick Marketing Management PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share