Break your fast the Neapolitan way with 800 DEGREES PIZZERIA

800 DEGREES PIZZERIA presents its Iftar meal offers throughout the holy month of Ramadan

-- 800 DEGREES PIZZERIA introduces its Iftar dinner meals for the holy month of Ramadan. With specially discounted meals available at select outlets during the blessed month, 800 DEGREES will be providing complementary water and dates to sweeten one's Iftari. 800 DEGREES will also be providing home delivery throughout the month from 11:00am to 04:00am from its branches at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Me'aisem, and Dubai Marina Park Island, and from 11:00am to 2:00am from Burjuman and City Centre Deira. The meals include options with specialty pizzas and pastas, salads, and antipasti for a tailored experience.Made with specially sourced Napoli 00 flour and ingredients prepared freshly every morning, 800 DEGREES' traditional Neapolitan Pizzas are baked to perfection in an almond wood-fired oven at 800 Degrees Fahrenheit. The authentic Pizza Napoletana by 800 DEGREES is created with flour, salt, water and wild yeast for a fluffy crust and thin base. One can also choose a 95% gluten-free base and over 5 choices of sauces to spice up the traditional Neapolitan Pizza. Customizable from the base up, one can either choose from a set menu of specialty pizzas or create one's own pizza for a truly personal feel. Apart from pizzas, 800 DEGREES also hosts a pasta station, a variety of salads, sides, gelato, Italian desserts, coffees and special Italian drinks.Manish Jeswani, the Managing Director of Eaters LLC and franchise rights owner of the US based 800 Degrees Pizzeria, said, "We are proud to serve the UAE market for a second year for Iftar, and have had a successful last year serving great food during the holy month. Paying homage to its sentiment, we will only be open during and after Iftar, offering special dinner meals for iftar at promotional prices. We are providing home delivery throughout the month from 11:00am-04:00am, and would serve complementary dates after Iftar time to all those who join us. We hope that UAE has a blessed Ramadan and look forward to serving up healthy and hearty meals for yet another fruitful iftar."Pizza BonanzaChoose a specialty pizza and a soft drink.Price: AED 50Pasta SpecialChoose a classic pasta and a soft drink.Price: AED 50Antipasti MealSucculent Meatballs and crispy Patate Al Forno with a soft drinkPrice: AED 50Small Bites MealDeliciously filling Ricotta Cheese Bread with a choice of small salad and a soft drink.Price: AED 50For home delivery, to make a booking or for enquiries, call 800-DEGREES (3347337). Delivery is available from11:00 am to 04:00am from its branches at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Me'aisem, and Dubai Marina Park Island, and from 11:00am to 2:00am from Burjuman and City Centre Deira.About 800 DEGREES NEAPOLITAN PIZZERIAFounded by Anthony Carron in the US originally, 800 DEGREES strives to honor the heritage of Old World Italian tradition with its Pizza Napoletana baked with only the freshest, ripest ingredients right in front of the eaters. Taking the UAE market by storm within the first week of its inception in City Center Me'aisem, the 800 DEGREES Middle East franchise brings the true taste of Naples to the table with customizable and specialty pizzas, pastas and salads made the Italian way. Also, open at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, Burjuman Centre, Dubai Marina-Park Island, and recently opened at Dubai Parks and Resorts. 800 DEGEES has also expanded its operations into Qatar, with an outlet open in Doha Festival City and four more in the pipeline. The Neapolitan Pizzeria chain has five outlets in California, two in Nevada, one in Illinois and more to come. The fast-growing chain is also open in Japan.