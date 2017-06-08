In.Corp Group Acquires Asia Pacific Business Consultants and Builds Presence in China

Strategic Acquisition Provides Access to China, End-to-End Tax Advisory Capability and Integration of a Multi-Faceted Team

In.Corp Group Acquires APB Consultants

-- In.Corp Group announced today the acquisition of Asia Pacific Business Consultants (APB Consultants), a premier boutique business and tax consultancy company headquartered in Singapore and China. APB Consultants' key management comes with over a century's worth of combined experience in tax and finance advisory, in the areas of regional and cross border transactions encompassing investments, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, business and strategy planning, tax optimization, value protection and international financing. In.Corp Group is Singapore's leading corporate services company."This transaction will be complementary to APB Consultants as In.Corp Group is the market leader in corporate services and has strong partnerships with government agencies," said Kenny Lim, APB Consultants' Founder and Managing Director. "We firmly believe this union will significantly enhance our capabilities and allow us to provide a wider array of integrated services to our clients.""We are thrilled to be a part of In.Corp Group and our clients will only reap even more benefits from our new alliance. With In.Corp Group, we will continue to expand our business within China," said Allan Jiang, APB Consultants' Co-Founder and Tax Director of APB Consultants Shanghai."In.Corp Group and APB Consultants share a similar vision; to work with businesses in meeting their international expansion needs," said Atin Bhutani, In.Corp Group CEO. "The integration of our combined capabilities will give our customers end-to-end tax advisory and a genuine 'one-stop shop' for their business expansion into Southeast Asia and now, Asia. I am delighted that Kenny and Allan will form a key part of our group."In.Corp Group's Tax Advisory Practice will be led by Founder Kenny Lim, with Co-Founder Allan Jiang driving operations in China as Country Head.Asia Pacific Business Consultants is a premier international tax and business consultancy company that specialises in regional and cross-border transactions. APB Consultants commenced operations in 2006 and is based in Singapore and Shanghai, China. APB Consultants' corporate clients include Singapore Exchange (SGX)-listed companies, multinational companies, and small and medium enterprises from diversified industries including aerospace and avionics, education & human resources, finance and banking, information technology, manufacturing and trading, oil and gas, real estate developers, security access and controls, telecommunications and multimedia, transportation and logistics, etc.In.Corp Group is Singapore's leading corporate solutions company, with presences in multiple countries and serving thousands of clients around the world. Our people, services and solutions help the companies of today take on the business challenges of tomorrow. Discover more at incorp.asia/blog and follow us on Twitter at @InCorpGlobal.