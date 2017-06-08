Incorporate Company in Singapore & Benefit from Supportive Startup Environment - SBS Consulting

"At S$699, we provide affordable packages to incorporate a company in Singapore. The country is renowned for the ease of doing business that only it can offer to the hardworking owners," said SBS Consulting Pte Ltd.

-- SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is one of the renowned incorporation services Singapore with proven track record. Many local and foreign entrepreneurs prefer it to incorporate a company in Singapore. The company also provides top of the rank services in company secretary, accounting, auditing, payroll, GST & XBRL filing."Earlier on we realized that there are so many individuals that are looking for combo packages to incorporate their companies in Singapore. The option gives them a fair chance to cut down the cost of their Singapore business incorporation. Our package, costing only S$699, is aimed at achieving the same goal without compromising on efficiency.The package provides the best of our Company Incorporation, Corporate Secretary, and Registered Office Address services. It enables our clients to save as much as S$499 + S$390 on the additional services provided," informed Ms. Meena, the Business Head of SBS Consulting Pte Ltd.Deciding on a Singapore business incorporation is one of the top-notch decisions an entrepreneur could make. It has the potential of changing their life for forever by putting them in a position from where they could realize their dreams. So many of these individuals take the assistance of professional incorporation services Singapore. The move enables them in squarely meeting the requirements of company incorporation in Singapore.It is easy to incorporate a company in Singapore. Thanks, mostly, to the red-tape less process and pro-entrepreneur bureaucracy. However, there are certain requirements that the hopeful business owners must meet. The incorporation experts advise their clients on such issues and may take steps to initiate the registration process with the ACRA (Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority), the company registrar of Singapore.Our services as follows:• Company name check and reservation of the available name• Preparation of documents for business registration such as M&AA, Form 45, Form 45B• Applying and incorporating with ACRA by paying ACRA's fees• Electronic Certificate of Incorporation from ACRA• Company profile/ extract from ACRA with UEN Number• Minutes of first board meeting• Share certificate(s)• Common company seal• Preparation of company kit• Bank account opening assistance (FREE for a bank in Singapore)"We assist our clients right from the beginning of their entrepreneurial journey. Our experts advise them with the type of the business structure most suitable for their purpose, how it could affect their taxation, business plan, the name of the proposed company and search for its availability with the ACRA. They register it for the client's use for 60 days which are sufficient to register a company and if needed, apply and get the period extended. This is the first part of the company registration process.Next, with all the relevant incorporation documents in hand, we apply to the ACRA for the registration of the company. After successful Singapore business incorporation, ACRA sends an incorporation email. In post-incorporation services, we provide assistance for the opening of the corporate bank account. We also assist new business owners in checking on the need for the GST registration and permits and licenses before starting the business activities,"elaborated Ms. Meena.SBS Consulting Pte Ltd also acts as a corporate services provider and caters to the needs of a large number of small and mid-sized businesses. They are as follows:• Accounting & Bookkeeping Services• Preparation of Directors' Report/Compilation Report• AGM Filing• Annual Return Filing• GST Registration & GST Filing• Payroll Services• Corporate Taxation Services (Form C / C-S, ECI)• XBRL Services• Company Secretary Services• Registered Office Address Services, etc."Singapore is the land of opportunities for the startup entrepreneurs. It ranks high in the list based on the 'Ease of Doing Business' indicator. The country offers world-class infrastructure, communication networks, transport system, low taxation, social security, and great support to the startups. Every year number of entrepreneurs from all over the world come and incorporate a company in Singapore. For many of them, it proves to be the right step towards prosperity. We, at SBS Consulting, do our bit and assist them in doing so," commented Ms. Meena.SBS Consulting offers prompt and affordable services to incorporate company in Singapore. The company also renders the dependable accounting, bookkeeping, corporate secretarial, payroll, and other services.Ms. Meena,High Street Centre,#17-02, 1 North Bridge Road,Singapore - 179094Tel: (65) 6536 0036Email: info@sbsgroup.com.sg