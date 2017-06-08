News By Tag
Voice Assistant Speaker Market In North America To Lead The Global Market
In 2016, North America was the largest segment of the global smart voice assistant speaker market, accounting for market share approx. 94% and 93% in terms of unit shipment and value, respectively.
This report considers four major regions: APAC, Europe, North America, and RoW (Latin America and MEA). It outlines the major market shareholders and the market size analysis of all regions. According to the analysts at Beige Market Intelligence, North America was the largest market for global smart voice-assistant speaker, in 2016, both in terms of unit shipment and value and is expected to remain the market leader in 2022.
The demand for smart voice assistant speakers in North America has been nearly doubled between the year 2014-2015. The major reason for this demand was increase in the popularity of smart voice assistant speakers among end-users.
The US Dominated the Smart Voice Assistant Speaker Market in North America
The US dominated the smart voice assistant speaker market in North America with its 100% market share in 2016. The US was the only market in North America where these devices were launched officially in May 2017. However, Google Home is set to release in the Canadian market in the second half of 2017. The growth of this market is likely due to the innovation and introduction of new product formats. Key new entrants in the global smart voice assistant speaker market are likely to be based in the US. Increasing funding of R&D activities for the introduction of products which can be lighter, smaller, and have differentiated functionalities will contribute to the market growth.
