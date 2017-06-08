 
News By Tag
* Voice Assistant Speaker
* Voice Assistant
* Voice Assistant Speaker Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Voice Assistant Speaker Market In North America To Lead The Global Market

In 2016, North America was the largest segment of the global smart voice assistant speaker market, accounting for market share approx. 94% and 93% in terms of unit shipment and value, respectively.
 
 
Smart voice assistant market.
Smart voice assistant market.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Voice Assistant Speaker
Voice Assistant
Voice Assistant Speaker Market

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
Reports

BANGALORE, India - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- A recent report published by Beige Market Intelligence on "Global Smart Voice Assistant Speaker Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017-2022", provides a detailed study of worldwide voice assistant speaker market during the period 2016-2022.

View report : Global Smart Voice Assistant Speaker Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017-2022

This report considers four major regions: APAC, Europe, North America, and RoW (Latin America and MEA). It outlines the major market shareholders and the market size analysis of all regions. According to the analysts at Beige Market Intelligence, North America was the largest market for global smart voice-assistant speaker, in 2016, both in terms of unit shipment and value and is expected to remain the market leader in 2022.

The demand for smart voice assistant speakers in North America has been nearly doubled between the year 2014-2015. The major reason for this demand was increase in the popularity of smart voice assistant speakers among end-users.

The US Dominated the Smart Voice Assistant Speaker Market in North America
The US dominated the smart voice assistant speaker market in North America with its 100% market share in 2016. The US was the only market in North America where these devices were launched officially in May 2017.  However, Google Home is set to release in the Canadian market in the second half of 2017.  The growth of this market is likely due to the innovation and introduction of new product formats. Key new entrants in the global smart voice assistant speaker market are likely to be based in the US. Increasing funding of R&D activities for the introduction of products which can be lighter, smaller, and have differentiated functionalities will contribute to the market growth.

Order a Free Sample Here: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/contactus/request-...

View Report Details: Global Smart Voice Assistant Speaker Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017-2022 : http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/reports/research-r...

About Beige Market Intelligence

Beige Market Intelligence provides competitive and insightful business intelligence across various industry verticals. Our expertise and knowledge ensures that the analysis provided is comprehensive, detailed, and complete. The analysis helps our client organizations to make insightful decisions and devise innovative marketing strategies for their businesses. The actionable insights delivered through our research reports provide a comprehensive market analysis at every level of market segmentation in the industry.

Our team of experts ensure the analysis is not just analyzed and presented but also customized depending upon the client's requirement. When it comes to competitive intelligence, we ensure our clients do not look beyond us.

Our employment base is spread across the globe. Our analysts come with a wide industry experience, which includes understanding the client's requirement and delivering high-quality research reports.

Mail: contactus@beigemarketintelligence.com

US: +1 347 903 9949

UK: +44 20 323 99499

APAC: +91 99 012 75473

Contact
Beige Market Intelligence
***@beigemarketintelligence.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beigemarketintelligence.com
Posted By:***@beigemarketintelligence.com Email Verified
Tags:Voice Assistant Speaker, Voice Assistant, Voice Assistant Speaker Market
Industry:Technology
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beige Market Intelligence PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share