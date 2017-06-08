 
Wooden Space: Offering Exclusive Range of Shoe Storage Ideas Online

Looking to buy a shoe rack online? Wooden Space is the best online wooden furniture shopping destination that provides you with an extensive range of designer-made shoe racks in numerous styles.
 
 
LONDON - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are a proud possessor of a broad range of footwear and your collection has everything varying from sneakers to boots, then you need a good shoe rack where you can keep them in a perfect organisation. Wooden Space provides a stylish range of the wooden shoe stands online that have been handcrafted by their skilled artisans under the vigilance of their expert designers. Quality is assured with every product that you pick from them as all of them have been composed of high-quality solid hardwood such as Mango and Acacia. Moreover, their body is embellished with natural finishes (teak, honey and mahogany) that makes them imperishable and resistant to extreme weather conditions.

Choose from a Wide Range Varying from Compact Shoe Racks to Large Shoe Cabinets

Whatever be your preferences for the desired shoe rack, at Wooden Space, you can easily find the unit you are looking for. Whether you need a small shoe rack for the few pairs of shoes that you possess or you need a large cabinet for storing hundred of shoes, Wooden Space is your one-stop wooden furniture shopping destination where you can find multiple varieties in shoe racks. From designs that have alleys to quickly access shoes to stylish closet shoe racks that incorporate a small seat on top, you have a plethora of options to choose from. If space is a constraint, you can opt for a small open shoe rack that is quite slim and doesn't take up much floor space. The Piper and Vitra shoe racks possess a roll out or pull mechanism that ensures an ample storage space by occupying only a small floor area. All these racks are provided with ventilation slats that prevent the inside of the cabinet from smelling musty, and also prolong the life of your shoes.

Buy Decorative Shoe Racks for Your Home

At Wooden Space, you can find many elegantly designed shoe racks that are meant to enhance the outlook of your home. The Patties, Jupiter, or Deloris shoe rack are perfect to place at the entryway due to their aesthetically appealing designs. If you are looking for  multipurpose units that provide an excellent seat and display racks along with its primary function, then The Rugus, Miller and Vega shoe racks are ideal choices. As all wooden shoe racks available at Wooden Space are crafted with intricate finesse, they are sure to add an impressive touch to your decor.

Get Custom-Built Shoe Racks to Meet Your Preferences

As every customer has different whims and desires, Wooden Space is open for any customisation in their products. You can fix your appointment with their experts by filling up the registration form available on their site and talk to them regarding your specific demand for customisation.

Affordable Prices

With them, you can shop for a mesmerising collection of shoe racks at reasonable prices that you can easily afford without burning a hole in your pocket. Whatever be your budget, they have many options ranging from simple looking small shoe racks to luxurious closet design large shoe cabinets. However, if you find that the unit that you desire to buy is exceeding your budget, you can bring home your desired product at easy EMI instalments.

Other Benefits

Wooden Space provides highly secure payment gateways as they use latest firewalls to eliminate any threat from malware. So you can place your order by selecting any mode of payment like Credit Card, Debit Card and Internet Banking. Besides this, every order entails numerous other benefits like exciting discount offers and free home delivery.

Visit : https://www.woodenspace.co.uk/shoe-racks


Call Us : +44-2080686570
Mail Us : care@woodenspace.co.uk

Wooden Space
***@woodenspace.co.uk
Click to Share