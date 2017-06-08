The Elevation of Bandhej Saree Collection by Samyakk

The leading ethnic wear brand samyakk for the first time brought into its store the gorgeous collection of "Bandhej sarees" for this festive season and the introduced products are absolutely beautiful.

-- The bandhani sarees are currently on hype in the market and the demand is excessive for this product. While this rustic and vibrant traditional Indian handicraft is ruling among the crowd, "Bandhani" art is brought up as a collection of "Bandhej sarees" has been revealed by one of the Bangalore city's premium ethnic wear brand "Samyakk". Each of the products in the sequel is simply stunning and the choices are wide. The specialized features to be looked out in the collection are the color schemes going through the lovely pinks, mango yellows, saffron's, reds, lush greens and appealing dual shades. Along with the intricate resist geometric designs, the gold zari weaving in motifs of florals and diagonals across the saree, border and pallu is giving the whole drapery a royal upgrade. The rich and quality fabrics of soft flowing pure georgettes, chiffons, crepe and silks are giving a wider scope to the choices especially for the exuberant occasions of festivities and wedding seasons. Considering the costing point, it will be moderate in the pockets.