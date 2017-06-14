Chateau Architects + Builders Stunning Custom Home Build - St Ives Part 1

Follow our detailed story of a special custom home build in Sydney's Upper North Shore suburb of St Ives where we discuss the features of the designer home as well as some of the challenges faced while building our clients' dream home!

Before and After of the stunning St Ives House in Sydney's Upper North Shore

-- For the next few months, we will walk you through the build of one of our stunning St Ives custom built homes. We are really able to showcase our craft with this build. This home was designed with a more traditional look in mind, along with the ability to accommodate the needs of our client's family. To give you a quick visual, below you can see the before-and-after shots. The contrast you cannot put into words; or can you? We will try to do it justice by diving into the finer details of the build in four parts!Let's paint the picture for you now for Part 1 of our series. Our client is a family of four; both parents are professionals within the medical industry and they have two younger boys. They decided on a Knockdown Rebuild instead of a complete relocation, as they wanted to remain in the area for the local schools, shops, community, and most of all they want to remain close to family and friends.Our clients knew that we specialised in custom built homes and this suited their situation perfectly – a luxury custom built home by Chateau!Our client told us that they wanted a high quality home to live in for many years to come and also be able to meet their needs and wants as a growing family. Usually, modern homes are built with timber between the ground and second storey, however our clients wanted a more traditional full brick/solid construction throughout the external and internal parts of the home.Our architects put together some final drawings of the home for our clients to sign off on. These are then submitted to council for approval. Chateau completely takes care of this process for our clients, as it can be a very time consuming and an emotionally tiring process dealing with your local council. We strive to make our clients build as stress-free and as seamless as possible.Once the final plans have been approved, the demolition or excavation of your site can begin in preparation for construction.Please note: Council Approval, Demolition (if required) and Excavation are costed and included into our clients contracts before we start construction on site.Here at Chateau Architects + Builders, our process involves a team of professionals who work as one right from the very beginning. This then carries through to either the demolition of an existing property (if required), or a vacant block ready to go, all the way through to that final coat of paint in your new Chateau Home.The synergy of everyone working together ensures that optimum results are achieved for our clients, right through the whole process.If you want to continue on the St Ives Story, you can fast-forward to the finished home, check it out it out Recent Projects Gallery as 'St Ives', not 'St Ives 2' on our website linked below. Alternatively, if you want to be patient and hear the remaining parts of the St Ives Story, we will be delving into the client expectations, unique features of the home as well as some of the special construction materials used to make this home one of a kind!If you would like to know more about your perfect dream home, look no further than contacting us at Chateau. You may call us on (02) 9634 6888 or email us at info@chateau.com.au for more information on any of our Recent Projects, Past Projects or any enquiries you may have in building your dream home in Sydney.