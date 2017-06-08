News By Tag
Global Cochlear Implant Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) – Daedal Research
The report also includes a detailed analysis of the cochlear implant market of the US, including market by value, by segments, etc.
Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global cochlear implant market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
William Demant, Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear Ltd and MED-EL. are some of the key players operating in the global cochlear implant market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.
Country Coverage
The US
Company Coverage
William Demant
Sonova Holding AG
Cochlear Limited
MED-EL
Executive Summary
The global cochlear implant market can be divided into on the basis of the type of fitting and end user. On the basis of the type of fitting the market can be sub segmented into unilateral and bilateral implantation. On the basis of end use, the market can be divided into adults and pediatrics.
The global cochlear implant market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period 2017-2021. The global cochlear implant market is supported by various factors such as increasing aging population, rise in product customization and benefits of cochlear implants in comparison to conventional hearing aids. However, low adoption of cochlear implants in the US, high cost of cochlear implants and the technical issues associated with them are some of the challenges faced by the market.
Expanding insurance coverage in the US, introduction of rechargeable sound processors and cochlear implants based on TEABM technology are some of the latest trends in the global cochlear implant market.
