News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ubiquitous Tracking, Safe and Sound
Key Features:
Track Your Assets
Concurrent multi-GNSS
reception of GPS/QZSS,
GLONASS and BeiDou.
Data Transmission
GPRS/3G/LTE
Vehicle Status Monitor
OBD II/ SAE J1939
Alert & Warnings
Panic button/GPIO
Various OS Options
Windows 8, Windows 10, Android 4.4
About Ubiqconn
Ubiqconn Technology Incorporated is an innovative manufacturing company that specializes in industrial IoV solutions and embedded IoT solutions. For Industrial IoV solutions, we continue to develop and expand the product range of logistics & transportation applications. For Embedded IoT solutions, we offer all series of low power System on Module to accomplish the needs of customization. Ubiqconn is a subsidiary of the FIC Group, a leader in global high-tech design, engineering and manufacturing for over 35 years. Given this experience, Ubiqconn's professional team also provides high quality assurance in ODM and OEM products. With a perfect balance between technology and application know-how, Ubiqconn can achieve the customer demand to conquer the increasing challenge in IoT. For more information visit: http://www.ubiqconn.com/
Contact
4F,No. 300, Yangguang St., Neihu District
Taipei City, 11491, Taiwan
***@ubiqconn.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse