Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


Ubiquitous Tracking, Safe and Sound

 
 
ubiquitous tracking safe and sound
ubiquitous tracking safe and sound
NEIHU, Taiwan - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- MT7000, the best in-class 7-inch in-vehicle terminal that features continuous connectivity and ubiquitous asset management. It is built with tracking capability to ensure your valuable assets reach the destination safe and sound.

Key Features:

Track Your Assets
Concurrent multi-GNSS
reception of GPS/QZSS,
GLONASS and BeiDou.

Data Transmission
GPRS/3G/LTE

Vehicle Status Monitor
OBD II/ SAE J1939

Alert & Warnings
Panic button/GPIO

Various OS Options
Windows 8, Windows 10, Android 4.4

About Ubiqconn
Ubiqconn Technology Incorporated is an innovative manufacturing company that specializes in industrial IoV solutions and embedded IoT solutions. For Industrial IoV solutions, we continue to develop and expand the product range of logistics & transportation applications. For Embedded IoT solutions, we offer all series of low power System on Module to accomplish the needs of customization. Ubiqconn is a subsidiary of the FIC Group, a leader in global high-tech design, engineering and manufacturing for over 35 years. Given this experience, Ubiqconn's professional team also provides high quality assurance in ODM and OEM products. With a perfect balance between technology and application know-how, Ubiqconn can achieve the customer demand to conquer the increasing challenge in IoT. For more information visit: http://www.ubiqconn.com/en/index.php#home

Contact
4F,No. 300, Yangguang St., Neihu District
Taipei City, 11491, Taiwan
***@ubiqconn.com
End
Source:Ubiqconn Technolog, Inc.
Email:***@ubiqconn.com Email Verified
Tags:Industrial IoV, Industrial IoT, Fleet Management
Industry:Industrial
Location:Neihu - Taipei - Taiwan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
