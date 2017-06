ubiquitous tracking safe and sound

4F,No. 300, Yangguang St., Neihu District

Taipei City, 11491, Taiwan

***@ubiqconn.com

MT7000, the best in-class 7-inch in-vehicle terminal that features continuous connectivity and ubiquitous asset management. It is built with tracking capability to ensure your valuable assets reach the destination safe and sound.Track Your AssetsConcurrent multi-GNSSreception of GPS/QZSS,GLONASS and BeiDou.Data TransmissionGPRS/3G/LTEVehicle Status MonitorOBD II/ SAE J1939Alert & WarningsPanic button/GPIOVarious OS OptionsWindows 8, Windows 10, Android 4.4Ubiqconn Technology Incorporated is an innovative manufacturing company that specializes in industrial IoV solutions and embedded IoT solutions. For Industrial IoV solutions, we continue to develop and expand the product range of logistics & transportation applications. For Embedded IoT solutions, we offer all series of low power System on Module to accomplish the needs of customization. Ubiqconn is a subsidiary of the FIC Group, a leader in global high-tech design, engineering and manufacturing for over 35 years. Given this experience, Ubiqconn's professional team also provides high quality assurance in ODM and OEM products. With a perfect balance between technology and application know-how, Ubiqconn can achieve the customer demand to conquer the increasing challenge in IoT.