East Orange Chamber Revitalized and Renewed

 
 
Jill Johnson, co-founder and CEO, Institute of Entrepreneurial Leadership (IFEL)
Jill Johnson, co-founder and CEO, Institute of Entrepreneurial Leadership (IFEL)
 
BLOOMFIELD, N.J. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Chamber of Commerce for the City of East Orange is making major changes for 2017, which will benefit the city's residents, businesses and overall economy. The improvements include a new President, an array of networking and educational events, a new social media manager, enhanced communication with the city's residents and business owners, and increased incentive for businesses to join the Chamber - such as advertising on a variety of platforms including the chambers newly implemented social media outlets.

The Chamber was previously defunct in 2014 and has, therefore, been inactive for 3 years. Now under the leadership of its new president, Patrick M. Reid of STL Real Estate and Investment, the chamber and its members are working together to improve outreach, increase membership and create significant improvement in the economy of East Orange. Mayor Lester Taylor and the city of East Orange is in support of these efforts. They are partnering with the Chamber on events such as the recent "Mayor Lester Taylor's Business Walk" for Small Business Week; where Mayor Taylor along with Chamber board and committee members visited businesses on Central Avenue in East Orange to discuss opportunities for the local businesses. More on this event can be found on the Chamber's website. And latest updates on all Chamber news can be found on the Chamber's reinvigorated Facebook and Instagram pages.

Author and CEO of PLL (Precious Little Ladies), Aziza Kibibi, has recently joined the committee as its new social media manager and is applying her knowledge of SMO and SEO to reach the public through social media. Marketing committee chair, Russel Burt, and Kibibi are collaborating to raise awareness about the Chamber, chamber members, local businesses in East Orange and the growing list of benefits for joining the East Orange Chamber of Commerce.

The first on the calendar of several events for the year is the first annual Chamber Breakfast "Revitalizing our Urban Economy by Sustaining our Local Business" which will take place Saturday June 17, 2017 at the East Orange Senior Center. Entrepreneurs, city officials and residents will come together to share ideas and discuss methods of generating, increasing and sustaining business in today's tough economy. Small business guru and business plan expert Jill Johnson will attend as keynote speaker for the event and will share her knowledge of resources and best practices for the dreamer, the budding entrepreneur and the seasoned professional alike. As co-founder and CEO of IFEL (Institute Of Entrepreneurial Leadership) as well as CEO of WIBO (Workshop In Business Opportunities), Johnson has harvested a wealth of knowledge and experience which she will share at the Chamber Breakfast. The event will take place from 9am to 12pm and tickets can be purchased through EventBrite.com  (https://eoccbizbreakfast.eventbrite.com/) for $25/person.

Additional events are in the works and slated to take place throughout the year which will include networking opportunities amongst business owners and education in the form of workshops and seminars. The Chamber has also partnered up with Greater Newark Enterprises Corporation to provide financial planning assistance and funding opportunities to local businesses.

Instagram: @EONJChamberOfCommerce

Website: www.eastorangechamber.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EastOrangeChambers/

CONTACT -

Social Media Manager - Aziza Kibibi

(973) 687-2054

Social Media Manager - Aziza Kibibi
***@imaginemorellc.com
