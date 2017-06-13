News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HOPE Summer Jam New Orleans, The Community Event of The Summer
HOPE Summer Jam is the entertainment brainchild of Entertainment CEO Michael Willis that brings community and philanthropy together, to create positive change in various neighborhoods in the Greater New Orleans area.
Having grown up in rough neighborhoods, Willis, and Hughes understand well the obstacles that families face and the stagnation that young people experience while growing up in less than ideal situations. Having overcome the same obstacles that those that they have committed to help, Willis and Hughes embrace the philosophy that philanthropy is more impactful and communities are made stronger when those for whom have overcome adversity, are actively engaged in the uplifting of those that often feel disenfranchised in their various communities.
When asked why the success of events such as the "HOPE Summer Jam" for which will be held on July 8, at Berhman Stadium was so important, Willis stated: "The success of Summer Jam is important because outside of its production cost, proceeds from the event will go towards the development of programs that foster positive change and provide our children with the opportunity to live up to their full potential. The success of this event will also show that when business leaders, community groups and philanthropist partner, we are truly giving our fellow citizens HOPE.
For more information on HOPE Summer Jam sponsorship, vending opportunities, or participation in HOPE related activities contact Michael Willis at (504) 884-6775 (tel:(504)%20884-
Media Inquiries: Contact Monica Emery at MREmediaworks@
Monica R. Emery
MRE & Associates
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 13, 2017