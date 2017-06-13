 
News By Tag
* Willis HOPE MREmediaworks
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Orleans
  Louisiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


HOPE Summer Jam New Orleans, The Community Event of The Summer

HOPE Summer Jam is the entertainment brainchild of Entertainment CEO Michael Willis that brings community and philanthropy together, to create positive change in various neighborhoods in the Greater New Orleans area.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Willis HOPE MREmediaworks

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* New Orleans - Louisiana - US

NEW ORLEANS - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The much anticipated "HOPE Summer Jam" begins with the collaborative efforts of New Orleans Entertainment CEO and Philanthropist Michael Willis along with, New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer Tyrone Hughes, both of whom are New Orleans natives have come together with a shared belief and goal of bettering the Greater New Orleans area by making a commitment to HOPE (Helping Other People Endure).

Having grown up in rough neighborhoods, Willis, and Hughes understand well the obstacles that families face and the stagnation that young people experience while growing up in less than ideal situations.  Having overcome the same obstacles that those that they have committed to help, Willis and Hughes embrace the philosophy that philanthropy is more impactful and communities are made stronger when those for whom have overcome adversity, are actively engaged in the uplifting of those that often feel disenfranchised in their various communities.

When asked why the success of events such as the "HOPE Summer Jam" for which will be held on July 8, at Berhman Stadium was so important, Willis stated:  "The success of Summer Jam is important because outside of its production cost, proceeds from the event will go towards the development of programs that foster positive change and provide our children with the opportunity to live up to their full potential.  The success of this event will also show that when business leaders, community groups and philanthropist partner, we are truly giving our fellow citizens HOPE.

For more information on HOPE Summer Jam sponsorship, vending opportunities, or participation in HOPE related activities contact Michael Willis at (504) 884-6775 (tel:(504)%20884-6775)

Media Inquiries:  Contact Monica Emery at MREmediaworks@gmail.com

Monica R. Emery
MRE & Associates
End
Source:Entertainment CEO Michael Willis, HOPE Summer Jam
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 13, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share