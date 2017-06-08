 
Legal Services Provided by Legal Aid Centre

 
HYDERABAD, India - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- We are a group of dedicated lawyers based in Hyderabad and have a reputation for providing experienced, cost-effective legal services, which was founded upon the principles of honesty, integrity and client satisfaction.

We represent clients at various courts of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh States in India as well as at the High Court and the Supreme Court.

We represent our clients either domestic or from abroad (Non Resident Indian's) in  practice areas such as Family/Matrimonial, Civil & Criminal law which include divorce, contested divorce, domestic violence, 498A, mutual divorce, maintenance and alimony, civil and commercial litigation, arbitration, consumer court, trade mark, copy right, criminal complaints, appeals, cyber law, bail application, immigration.

As our esteemed client, we provide you access to our online portal system, which in itself will guide you through every aspect of the case, additionally we would make sure that your presence is limited and thereby providing you the peace of mind.

Our web site: www.legalaidcentre.com

Rajesh K, Sunil Raj
***@legalaidcentre.com
Email:***@legalaidcentre.com
Family Criminal Civill, Divorce 498A Alimony
Legal
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India
Subject:Services
