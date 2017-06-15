News By Tag
FeDlan Sees Strong Sales For The JK Spy Sunglasses
At a recently held press conference in Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Peter President of JK Spyglasses announced the launch of their JK Spy Camera Sunglasses.
"Our spy glasses are the best and most affordable spy camera product of its kind on FeDlan. We have been in the business of selling spy camera gear and products for the past seven years. Having an opportunity to partner with FeDlan to market and sell our spy camera sunglasses is great", said Peter.
The spy glasses are black in color with tinted lenses. The camera is affixed between the lenses in the middle of the frame. On top of the stem are operation buttons. With the press of one the spy camera sunglasses can be turned on. Once the spy camera is turned on another short press of the additional button allows users to take photos, record audio and record video. Video recordings are AVI 720x480 resolution. It can create separate audio only recordings if video is not needed.
When asked more about the spy glasses features, pricing and availability Peter replied, "Right now our single pair of JK Spy Sunglasses sells on FeDlan for only $197.00.
Peter went on to say that the initial customer feedback for spy camera product has been outstanding. Customers are said to have used the spy glasses outdoors at sporting events, music festivals, hot air balloon rides as well as indoor fun with friend and family. Private investigators and law enforcement agents were said to also have purchased and use the spy camera sunglasses product.
The JK spy glasses product can be found exclusive online on FeDlan website. FeDlan shoppers can locate the products using search word JK spy inside any open search bar found on any FeDlan webpage at http://fedlan.com
