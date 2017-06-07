News By Tag
95-year-old Bavarian Inn Matriarch Throws First Pitch at Detroit Tigers game
Dorothy, along with her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder, helped put Frankenmuth and Michigan on the map for thousands of visitors to the area, a key reason she was honored at the event.
Still working six days a week in the kitchen at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant, Dorothy often uses her "day off" to bake in her kitchen at home, something she is quick to say is one of the most enjoyable things she could possibly do.
"I refer myself as 'retired working,'" says Dorothy of the lifestyle she continues to embrace.
As she got ready at Comerica Park, Dorothy said she could have never imagined being in the position to throw the first pitch.
"I have wonderful memories of attending Tigers' games with family and friends in the past," she said. "It was often an annual event, but who would have thought that I, at age 95, could be throwing out the first pitch? I am thrilled and extremely honored to be asked."
About Bavarian Inn Restaurant
Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.
