Jonathan Sohn, Counsel, Dentons to Speak at TKG's Event

About Jonathan Sohn
Jon D. Sohn is an experienced energy and natural resources public policy leader. He advises clients on sustainability risks and opportunities with respect to corporate strategy, policy development, regulation, finance and international engagements. He regularly advises and advocates for clients in meetings with White House and members of Congress. He is a leading expert on climate change finance policy, implementation of the Equator Principles, and the environmental and social safeguards of the World Bank Group and other multilateral and bilateral institutions. Jon also helps clients with supply chain sustainability issues including the Securities & Exchange Commission's Conflict Minerals Rule and the California Transparency in Supply Chains Act. His clients include energy trade associations, independent power producers, multinational energy companies, foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, clean tech companies and international low carbon funds.
About Dentons
Dentons is the world's largest law firm, delivering quality and value to clients around the globe. A top brand on Acritas' Global Elite Law Firm Brand Index, Dentons earned the number two slot on the "BTI Client Service 30" for 2017 and has been recognized by numerous business and legal publications for its innovative approach to client service.
With more than 1,000 practitioners, Dentons' global Energy practice is the largest and one of the best in the world. In both 2015 and 2016, Who's Who Legal named Dentons "Energy Firm of the Year." With lawyers and professionals across the nation, Dentons' US Energy team has also received kudos from top legal guides, including US News Best Lawyers, Chambers, and Legal 500. Leading industry publication Energy Daily has named Dentons the "Most Dynamic Energy Practice in the US" on multiple occasions.
Event Synopsis:
During his campaign, President Donald J. Trump vowed to reverse course on a number of signature policies of President Obama, including unwinding those regulations and policy initiatives related to climate change and sparking a clean energy future. Candidate Trump suggested abolishing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, significantly curtailing initiatives related to air and water pollution, and loosening perceived restrictions on economic development. As a candidate, Mr. Trump even called for cancelling the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. In summary, candidate Trump called for reversing the energy policy goal of the Obama administration to gradually reduce fossil fuel use and increase use of renewable energy sources.
Now in the role of governing, the Trump Administration has focused on Executive Orders to review existing energy and environmental regulation with a view to streamlining or getting rid of regulatory hindrances to the coal, oil, and natural gas industries. The Trump Administration energy policy seeks to maximize the use of domestic fossil fuel resources and traditional base load sources of power. Yet many of these actions face significant domestic regulatory and legal challenges, international pressure, and market forces at odds with these goals. Furthermore, an increasingly mature low or zero carbon energy sector is creating U.S. jobs and enjoys significant support at the state and local level across the United States.
In this LIVE webcast, a panel of energy and environmental thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss how the Trump Administration's initiatives are impacting the energy sector now and key issues that stakeholders can anticipate in the next four years.
Key topics include:
· Donald Trump's "America First Energy Plan"
· Environmental Regulations:
· Executive Orders of the Trump Administration
· Key Players and Perspectives in the Trump Administration
· Risks, Pitfalls, and Legal Challenges
· Potential Outcomes of Policy Shifts on Energy Markets
· Global engagement on climate change
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
