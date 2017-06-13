News By Tag
AXT Brings Sigray's Revolutionary X-Ray Technology to Australia & New Zealand
AXT has just signed a distribution agreement with Sigray to bring their innovative X-ray technologies to Australia and new Zealand. Their product range promises to profoundly change the landscape of analytical X-ray techniques.
To date, Sigray has received six patents on its system designs and its key X-ray components, with many more patents pending. One such device is the FAAST-Micro™
By integrating the high brightness FAAST-Micro and optics lens, Sigray has designed its revolutionary AttoMap micro X-ray fluorescence (microXRF) system. The system enables unprecedented performance in chemical composition mapping, achieving sub-ppm elemental analysis at the micron-scale at speeds down to 5 milliseconds per point. This makes it the ultimate tool for geology, biology, nanoparticle, forensics and materials science researchers.
Dr. Wenbing Yun, President and CEO of US-based Sigray is a key figure in the field of X-ray optics. He was also the founder of Xradia, which manufactured X-ray microscopes and was acquired by Carl Zeiss as its X-ray microscopy unit. His technical prominence has also been recognised by election as a Fellow of the Optical Society of America and four prestigious R&D 100 Awards. Dr. Yun said of the new agreement with AXT, "We are excited to re-establish our relationship with AXT who we worked closely at Xradia. AXT has a proven track record when it comes to introducing new technologies. We have several game-changing new products under development and look forward to working with AXT to bring these to Australia."
AXT's Managing Director Richard Trett commented, "this new arrangement is consistent with our strategy of sourcing the latest and most advanced technologies and making them available to local researchers. As a nation which will survive based on technical superiority. As such, access to the most cutting edge solutions like Sigray's AttoMap are essential to maintaining our competitive edge."
Sigray's products join a host of other X-ray-related and analytical instruments in the AXT product portfolio. If you are looking for analytical instruments that will give you an edge or an unfair advantage, please visit http://www.axt.com.au.
Dr. Cameron S. Chai
