News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
God First Church Secures College Scholarships for CHA Residents, Presents Leadership Awards
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel present in support of Dr. Harris for the work she faithfully does for Chicago's citizens
For three decades, the annual God First Church and Ministries Prayer Breakfast has been bringing together communities and leaders in government, education, business and religion to pray for the city, celebrate its people and accomplishments, provide financial scholarships and recognize individuals for their work improving neighborhoods. "I thank everyone for their support. Because of you, we continue to build bridges in the community…bringing together churches, businesses, organizations, all ethnicities, unions, schools and branches of government for the enrichment of all souls as God would have it," said Dr. Harris.
A total of 15 individuals were presented the Distinguished Leadership Award for their unselfish work in the community. Awards were given out this year to the following 2017 recipients: Gladys Piper, Illinois State Treasurer's Office; Dorothy Jacque, Creative For Purpose International Ministries; Pastor Julia Holmes, PhD, Harvest International ; Commissioner Bridget Gainer, Cook County Board - 10th District;
Sherman White, 200 Pharmacy Inc.; Rev. Donald Crump, South Park Baptist Church; Pastor Eric Clopton, Cosmopolitan Community Church; Dr. Bill Winston, Living Word Christian Center;
Pastor Kimberly Ray, ARM "Church on the Rock"; Rev. W.E. Shaffer, The of the Cross M.B. Church;
Pastor E. J. Brown, St. Matthew Baptist Church; Apostle H. Robert Keller, Chosen One Ministries; Josephine Wade, Josephine's Cooking; and Apostle Keith Blanton, Double Impact. A special Leadership Award was given to CHA's Local Advisory Council.
The breakfast raised funds to support the work of God First Church, which has a great concern for the growing number of the less fortunate. One of the goals of its outreach ministry is to feed 1,500 youth, homeless persons and senior citizens in the Chicagoland area.
Other government officials and community leaders in attendance included Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, Cong. Danny Davis, State Treas. Michael W. Frerichs, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, former Cook County Board President Bobbie Steele and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer, as well as Illinois senators and Chicago aldermen.
http://www.wyn-
Media Contact
Thelma A. Walker
Wyn-Win Communications
847-404-9997
***@wyn-win.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse