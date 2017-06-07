God First Church Secures College Scholarships for CHA Residents, Presents Leadership Awards

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel present in support of Dr. Harris for the work she faithfully does for Chicago's citizens

-- Dr. Mildred C. Harris of God First Church and Ministries has secured financial resources for several high school graduates to get closer to realizing their dream of a college degree. Oak Street Health, a 2017 sponsor of the God First Church and Ministries Annual Community Prayer Breakfast, awarded three students; Chasity Bolden, Danielle Coker and George Beecham, residents of the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA), with a $1,000 college scholarship. The financial support will help each student further their higher education and lessen the financial hardship on their families. To date, God First Ministries has given over $50,000.00 in scholarships to students residing in the CHA.For three decades, the annual God First Church and Ministries Prayer Breakfast has been bringing together communities and leaders in government, education, business and religion to pray for the city, celebrate its people and accomplishments, provide financial scholarships and recognize individuals for their work improving neighborhoods. "I thank everyone for their support. Because of you, we continue to build bridges in the community…bringing together churches, businesses, organizations, all ethnicities, unions, schools and branches of government for the enrichment of all souls as God would have it," said Dr. Harris.A total of 15 individuals were presented the Distinguished Leadership Award for their unselfish work in the community. Awards were given out this year to the following 2017 recipients: Gladys Piper, Illinois State Treasurer's Office; Dorothy Jacque, Creative For Purpose International Ministries; Pastor Julia Holmes, PhD, Harvest International ; Commissioner Bridget Gainer, Cook County Board - 10th District;Sherman White, 200 Pharmacy Inc.; Rev. Donald Crump, South Park Baptist Church; Pastor Eric Clopton, Cosmopolitan Community Church; Dr. Bill Winston, Living Word Christian Center;Pastor Kimberly Ray, ARM "Church on the Rock"; Rev. W.E. Shaffer, The of the Cross M.B. Church;Pastor E. J. Brown, St. Matthew Baptist Church; Apostle H. Robert Keller, Chosen One Ministries; Josephine Wade, Josephine's Cooking; and Apostle Keith Blanton, Double Impact. A special Leadership Award was given to CHA's Local Advisory Council.The breakfast raised funds to support the work of God First Church, which has a great concern for the growing number of the less fortunate. One of the goals of its outreach ministry is to feed 1,500 youth, homeless persons and senior citizens in the Chicagoland area.Other government officials and community leaders in attendance included Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, Cong. Danny Davis, State Treas. Michael W. Frerichs, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, former Cook County Board President Bobbie Steele and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer, as well as Illinois senators and Chicago aldermen.