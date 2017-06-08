

Havanese Breed of Dogs Sees Increase in Demand, Popularity Driven by Social Media Influencer Luke PuppyNamedLuke_ havanese_ instagram LOS ANGELES - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Havanese dogs, a special breed of Bichon & the national dog of Cuba, have exploded in popularity over the past five years. Largely driven by the breed's popularity among Millennials, social networks Snapchat and Instagram have led to a rise in popularity for this breed. Havanese puppies are no longer just for grandmas, they now fetch up to $5,000 for purebred variations.



While most Havanese dogs often share the same dark eye color and white or white-blonde coat, one of the major Instagram accounts leveraging the popularity of the Havanese breed is a rare, partied Havanese named Luke, @puppynamedluke as he is known on Instagram. His coat is brown and white, a rare multi-colored Havanese, along with even more rare, hazel-colored eyes. But what makes Luke so popular on social media (he boasts over 20,000 followers on Instagram) is that he has three white legs with one brown leg. Luke's favorite activities include playing fetch, lying on the couch and playing with his best bud, fellow Havanese Teddy. Luke recently turned one year old and weighs in at 10.5 pounds. He lives in Los Angeles, California where he enjoys weekend morning walks to popular coffee shops such as Alfred's and Cofax.



Owner Michael Ritter has been impressed with Luke's recent popularity, saying, "We always knew he was a special dog."



Dogs like Luke are likely to grow in popularity on social media as the trend continues. Look out @jiffpom and @myregalbeagle, there is a new pup in town.



Luke the Havanese can be found at



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12646222/1 End -- Havanese dogs, a special breed of Bichon & the national dog of Cuba, have exploded in popularity over the past five years. Largely driven by the breed's popularity among Millennials, social networks Snapchat and Instagram have led to a rise in popularity for this breed. Havanese puppies are no longer just for grandmas, they now fetch up to $5,000 for purebred variations.While most Havanese dogs often share the same dark eye color and white or white-blonde coat, one of the major Instagram accounts leveraging the popularity of the Havanese breed is a rare, partied Havanese named Luke, @puppynamedluke as he is known on Instagram. His coat is brown and white, a rare multi-colored Havanese, along with even more rare, hazel-colored eyes. But what makes Luke so popular on social media (he boasts over 20,000 followers on Instagram) is that he has three white legs with one brown leg. Luke's favorite activities include playing fetch, lying on the couch and playing with his best bud, fellow Havanese Teddy. Luke recently turned one year old and weighs in at 10.5 pounds. He lives in Los Angeles, California where he enjoys weekend morning walks to popular coffee shops such as Alfred's and Cofax.Owner Michael Ritter has been impressed with Luke's recent popularity, saying, "We always knew he was a special dog."Dogs like Luke are likely to grow in popularity on social media as the trend continues. Look out @jiffpom and @myregalbeagle, there is a new pup in town.Luke the Havanese can be found at instagram.com/ puppynamedluke. Follow him @puppynamedluke on Instagram now! Source : Puppy Named Luke Email : ***@puppynamedluke.com Tags : Havanese , Instagram , Celebrity Dog , @puppynamedluke Industry : Lifestyle Location : Los Angeles - California - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

