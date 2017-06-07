News By Tag
Zonta Douglas County awards community grants
Grants from Zonta Douglas County are funded through its annual Trivia Night fundraiser.
The three community groups that each received a $750 or $1,000 Zonta grant were:
- Hide in Plain Sight, a nonprofit started by Joe Roos in 2015 to help homeless high school seniors in Douglas County to attend college or vocational school;
- Douglas Elbert Task Force, a nonprofit that meets the immediate needs of residents of Douglas and Elbert counties who are in financial distress and/or at risk of becoming homeless with donations of food and household items to help them work through troublesome times with dignity; and
- First United Methodist Church of Castle Rock, for its Sock-it-to-em Campaign™ to collect clothing for the homeless.
Zonta's scholarship and grant program is funded primarily through its annual Trivia Night fundraiser, an event where teams of six adults compete in eight rounds of mind-bending trivia. Major sponsors for the 2017 Trivia Event were: Karla Painter, Realtor with the PorchLight Real Estate Group; Judy and Joseph Crenshaw; Bank of the West; Castle Rock Bank; Hoff & Leigh; IREA; K1Roofing & Restoration;
"Our Trivia Night keeps growing in popularity and we sold out team tables this year," says Rhonda Bolich-Lampo, Trivia Event Chair. "Watch for our announcement soon about the date for the 2018 event."
2017-18 Zonta Club Officers
In addition to awarding the scholarship and grants at its recent meeting, Zonta members installed officers for the next year:
Julie Browning, president
Julie Lobato, president-elect
Karla Painter, vice president
Karen Becker, secretary
Mary Reed, operational treasurer
Sue Nissen, Foundation treasurer
Marilyn Harding, director
Jean Zimmerman, director
Founded in 2003, Zonta Douglas County (http://zontadouglascounty.org/
Contact
Zonta Douglas County
***@prexperts.com
