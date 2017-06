Zonta Douglas County awards community grants

Grants from Zonta Douglas County are funded through its annual Trivia Night fundraiser.

-- Zonta Douglas County recently awarded grants to three community groups that serve women and children, $1,000 to Zonta International, and two $2,000 scholarships that will be matched by Arapahoe Community College. The scholarship recipients will be announced in several weeks.The three community groups that each received a $750 or $1,000 Zonta grant were:- Hide in Plain Sight, a nonprofit started by Joe Roos in 2015 to help homeless high school seniors in Douglas County to attend college or vocational school;- Douglas Elbert Task Force, a nonprofit that meets the immediate needs of residents of Douglas and Elbert counties who are in financial distress and/or at risk of becoming homeless with donations of food and household items to help them work through troublesome times with dignity; and- First United Methodist Church of Castle Rock, for its Sock-it-to-em Campaign™ to collect clothing for the homeless.Zonta's scholarship and grant program is funded primarily through its annual Trivia Night fundraiser, an event where teams of six adults compete in eight rounds of mind-bending trivia. Major sponsors for the 2017 Trivia Event were: Karla Painter, Realtor with the PorchLight Real Estate Group; Judy and Joseph Crenshaw; Bank of the West; Castle Rock Bank; Hoff & Leigh; IREA; K1Roofing & Restoration;La Bella Vita restaurant; Marcus & Millichap; and Foster and Marilyn Harding. In-kind sponsors were Douglas County Living, Oskar Blue Brewery, Party Pro DJs, Flying Horse Catering/Pegasus, Parker Lifestyle magazine and The UPS Store."Our Trivia Night keeps growing in popularity and we sold out team tables this year," says Rhonda Bolich-Lampo, Trivia Event Chair. "Watch for our announcement soon about the date for the 2018 event."In addition to awarding the scholarship and grants at its recent meeting, Zonta members installed officers for the next year:Julie Browning, presidentJulie Lobato, president-electKarla Painter, vice presidentKaren Becker, secretaryMary Reed, operational treasurerSue Nissen, Foundation treasurerMarilyn Harding, directorJean Zimmerman, directorFounded in 2003, Zonta Douglas County ( http://zontadouglascounty.org/ ) is part of Zonta International, a global organization of executives and professionals empowering women for service and advocacy worldwide. Nearly 33,000 members belong to more than 1,200 Zonta Clubs in 68 countries and geographic areas. For more information, visit www.zonta.org