Does Song Writer's Hall of Fame Induct Thieves?

It's Gonna Be Me, a 2000 NSYNC release with ownership and arrangements claimed by Max Martin (Karl Martin Sandberg), Rami Yacoub and Andreas Carlsson sounds a lot like slower lesser known, I Don't Wanna Dream written by Cinti Laird

-- According to Ms. Laird, when she heard the NSYNC song on a Network morning show she was getting ready for work at Merrill Lynch. Crossing 43rd Street she found herself humming the tune she had just heard when, subconsciously slowing the beat, she was now singing her own song. "In that moment I realized that the hook was exactly the same melody as one of my songs. A song I had worked in undesirable jobs to be able to afford to produce the demo. With closer examination I realized they hadn't tried much to alter my instrumental intro." Her song is titledLaird who had been shopping her songs recalled, "I had sent the tape to Warner Brother's where a fellow New York University Alumnus - Denise Brown, Esq. was working. I got a pass." Calls to Ms. Brown remained unanswered so Laird went about seeking the support of Attorneys. Some were fearful of losing business with the powerful Warner Brothers and Zomba Music who published and released the similar material. Others were simply unaffordable.To be fair there are differences in the two songs. For exampleis faster with heightened instrumentation in the NSYNC single which was the group's only Billboard Hot 100 number one hit and highest charting Recording Industry Association of America Solid Gold single. The lyrics are also different in the two songs as well as the basic verse melodies. The hook is undeniably the same - and while I am not a musicologist, I heard that - repeatedly.. Where Laird writes a love song of longing - in; the NSYNC tune seems like an answer stating -. There is no doubt when hearing the two songs that there are major similarities.Ms. Laird is a hard working actress who happens to write for all entertainment media. Her NYU Tisch BFA is in Film and Television. Haig P. Manoogian, the late Armenian-American Professor of Film at NYU set Laird up to be the first double major with Film-Television and Acting, to emerge from Tisch School of Arts. With a gravely ill mother who wanted to live to see one of her 8 children complete a 4 year undergraduate degree, Laird rushed through her NYU journey.Playing Varsity Basketball, bringing Cheerleaders and Booster Clubs back to NYU Sports and serving on the Student Government, were "Exactly why we appreciate you here. You add life to this campus." Manoogian informed when he summoned Laird to his office. "I thought I was going to be yelled at for taking on radio and theater internships."The Dean offered good news that Tisch was providing additional scholarship - replacing the financial aid which had been taken away because Laird had employment off campus.Her mother was too ill to attend the graduation, so they watched commencement together - on television. Her mother nor Manoogian would last another year. Laird still maintains Manoogian's signed authorizations along with her diploma. "He believed in me and trusted me to keep fighting; always assuring me that there would be many obstacles. More good news." she laughs. "I could always count on him to be truthful."She is the first African American Women to write and produce a professional Equity production at the formerly all Male "Lambs Club"Her 7 character playwas met with wide acclaim. She recalls "Philip Rose stood up and loudly proclaimed that it was ready for Broadway. I was an astonished, speechless writer at that moment, in shock!" The late Philip Rose was Ms. Laird's friend, manager - and the original producer of Lorraine Hansberry'samong many other Broadway and film projects. Laird took her theatre training on the job assisting both Judy Jourdan and Rosetta LeNoire first at the Van Damn theater and later at AMAS Musical Rep. Both of these mentors served as Founder and Artistic Director of their theaters. Still later, Cinti served at Circle Rep after years of study at HB Studio where she also assisted with the foundation productions and fund raisers.Essence of, her live weekly comedy show which ran two consecutive years - (1999-2001) are echoed in television's. Ms. Laird produced her Stand-up Comedy competitions at Manhattan's popular uptown, downtown and mid-town locations; sometimes adding music and sketch to the mix with the Comedy Pageant Players. Her songs are popular too, but Cinti Laird is not currently among those being honored by theon Thursday June 15th in NYC along with the likes of Berry Gordy as is Max Martin. Which begs the original question, does the Songwriter's Hall of Fame induct song thieves? Is anyone here guilty of theft or is it some amazing coincidence?Or is it just possible that her melody stuck with the men after hearing her song. Then, lingering in the subconscious mind - as melodies often do - it was later innocently incorporated into the faster tune along with obvious other arrangement options?Ms. Laird has not let things get her down. She keeps working faithfully - auditioning, creating film scripts, stage plays, television programming and oh yes, writing songs. Sadly she says "I don't trust anyone like I used to." Some British Performing Rights say that music infringement is active and on going and so too is an injured parties right to file suit for damages - as long as the song is played and residuals are being paid. Don't quote me on it because I know nothing about legal matters - except to ask... Is there an attorney in the house?Cinti Laird has some samples of her music on her website listed below. One of her anthem's, the fun bouncy "" is available on iTunes as well as a tune about loss "Here Today Gone Tomorrow" in which I swear, if you could feel pain in a song it comes across strong in this 9/11 release.