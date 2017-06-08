

New Home for Boulder's Oldest Independent High School September High School to Build New Campus at Base of Boulder Canyon, Creating Space for New Students, Programs BOULDER, Colo. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, September High School announced its plans to move to a new campus at 96 Arapahoe Avenue. On June 6, Boulder City Council unanimously approved annexation and use of the property at the foot of Boulder Canyon, allowing the school to start renovation work this summer.



"The new campus represents an exciting new chapter for the school," says Kelly Molinet, Executive Director of September High School. "It is the ideal space for relationship- based learning, where students and teachers alike can thrive in a supportive community."



The 1.37-acre property will accommodate classrooms sized to the school's 8-to-1 student-teacher ratio. In addition to academic areas, the campus will feature an expansive art space, an organic garden and room for physical education and music. It will also enable the school to expand programs geared toward community outreach and social entrepreneurship.



Mathematics teacher and Academic Dean Dan Beliveau comments, "The old buildings will always be a part of our legacy, but we're eager to settle into the new campus, where our visionary staff can grow the community to its full potential."



After 39 years at 1902 Walnut Street, the school made the decision to leave partially because of space limitations and rising maintenance costs in the historic buildings. But the real motivation lies in the future of its students and faculty. September High School plans to grow its enrollment numbers, add staff and continue its legacy as Boulder's Community High School, where students are invited to join a unique and supportive environment while giving back to the surrounding region.



"Students have a lot of memories here, so it will be sad to leave," says Macie Brandt, a junior at September School. "But Sep School isn't just a physical location. The new campus will make our community even stronger."



The school expects the new campus to be open in time for the start of classes on August 28, 2017.



About September High School



September High School is the longest running independent high school in the city of Boulder and the leader in



Contact

Kelly Molinet, Executive Director

