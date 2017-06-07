 
Black-ness; A Short Film That's Starting a Movement

 
 
Jerrold watches son play baseball - scene from film Black-ness
Jerrold watches son play baseball - scene from film Black-ness
 
AKRON, Ohio - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- NBlak Productions, LLC is proud to announce the Free screening of Black-ness, a documentary on being black in America by local filmmaker Miki Blak.

In her award-winning short documentary, filmmaker Miki Blak sits down with Northeast Ohio residents and takes an unflinching look at being a black person living in today's America. Blackness examines African-American cultural traditions, police brutality and the use of the "N" word.

"As a filmmaker; I realize how powerful the visual medium is and with Black-ness I want to give voice to the frustration that black people have been feeling not just in recent years but since we have arrived in this country" states Ms. Blak.  "However, I also want to show the strength and the resolve it takes to live with the odds constantly stacked against you, as well as start conversations for positive change in our communities."

What the audience experiences on the screen will be real, no holds barred talk on living in America as a black person, from dealing with the constant threat of police brutality to the rich traditions and values of a deeply cultured people.

The film earned the "Outstanding Short Documentary Award" at the 2016 Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival. This timely piece was filmed in the Cleveland and Akron areas and will be screening on Saturday June 24th from 2pm to 4pm at the Akron City Main Library. This free event will also feature films from local award-winning filmmakers Mike Berry and Myron Davis. Immediately following the film will be a Q&A with the cast and director of the film, moderated by DJ Squirt of Cleveland's Urban City Radio Station.  Visit www.black-ness.nblakproductions.com for more information.

NBlak Productions, LLC is a visual entertainment company located in Northeast Ohio. The company was founded in 2010 by Writer, Producer, and Director Miki Blak. Our mission is to entertain, motivate and inspire our audience with creativity, vision and excellence.

