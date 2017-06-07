 
UK's leading insurance specialists revealed in new report

7 Insurance professionals recognised to be at the top of their specialist areas
 
LONDON - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Insurance Business UK has released its Leading Specialists report, recognising seven professionals who are at the top of their game as they provide advice and insurance solutions in specific sectors such as Agribusiness, Real Estate, and Financial Institutions.

With years of experience in the industry, the current selection of insurance specialists are positioned right at the top of their respective sectors, earning them a place in this prestigious report.

"The insurance specialists on this list have found success in the business and are at the forefront of their respective areas of specialty," said Heather Turner, Insurance Business UK journalist. "They are armed with years of experience and possess thorough knowledge of their respective industry segments, making them able to provide valuable insights into some of the most complex insurance sectors of today's market."

For the full report see issue 2.02 of Insurance Business UK out now, or view the list online at http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/uk/rankings/leading-s...

###

Insurance Business UK is the definitive source of news, opinion & analysis for insurance brokers and advisers. Delivered online and in print, Insurance Business provides a real-time web service that keeps the industry up to date with the latest breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and expert analysis affecting both their business and their industry.

Source:
Email:***@keymedia.com
Business, Insurance
Insurance
London City - London, Greater - England
Awards
