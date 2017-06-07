News By Tag
UK's leading insurance specialists revealed in new report
7 Insurance professionals recognised to be at the top of their specialist areas
With years of experience in the industry, the current selection of insurance specialists are positioned right at the top of their respective sectors, earning them a place in this prestigious report.
"The insurance specialists on this list have found success in the business and are at the forefront of their respective areas of specialty," said Heather Turner, Insurance Business UK journalist. "They are armed with years of experience and possess thorough knowledge of their respective industry segments, making them able to provide valuable insights into some of the most complex insurance sectors of today's market."
For the full report see issue 2.02 of Insurance Business UK out now, or view the list online at http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/
