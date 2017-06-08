 
Industry News





Pandamoon Publishing Acquires Jessica Reino's Guide for Authors, THE ZEN OF WRITING

 
 
Jessica Reino
Jessica Reino
 
AUSTIN, Texas - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Pandamoon Publishing is pleased to announce the acquisition of Jessica Reino's THE ZEN OF WRITING, a tool for writers to use during their journey to publication to reduce stress in the creative process.  "As a successful writer, editor, and author coach, Jessica has a deep understanding of each author's creative process and has a gift for guiding them to their very best ideas during the editing process," stated Zara Kramer, Publisher of Pandamoon Publishing.

"This guide reminds writers why they write and realize that it is still possible to get published even if they cannot attend an in-person conference or retreat," Kramer continued.

"Writing is about craft, creativity, and confidence, which will be a chapter title in the book," said Jessica Reino.  "I want to highlight the steps of the process throughout the book. Think of it as a Cliff's Notes version and mashup of 'On Writing,' 'Bird by Bird,' and a 'Chicken Soup for the Writer's Soul.'  I talk about editing, pacing, finding the time to write and sticking to a schedule, querying and working with agents and editors, as well as what to expect after the book is published."

Jessica Reino is a children's book author and freelance editor who enjoys collaborating with authors to see their vision come to life.  She has performed editing services for a broad range of industries as well as individual authors.  She is a member of The Editorial Freelancers Association and The Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.

Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com.

