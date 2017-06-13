News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AmeriFirst Financial, Inc. staff volunteer for one-day charitable housing project
"The people of this community put their trust in our hands when they allow us to provide their home loan financing. Our company has grown because this community supports us, and we welcomed the opportunity to give back to it," comments Rich Flanagan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, as he finishes painting the trim of a bedroom window. "We spent time with the deserving family who will be living in this home, sleeping in this room. It reminded me of why I first got into this business, the satisfaction of helping people find a place to call home."
In addition to spending the day working on a home, Amerifirst Financial, Inc. made a contribution to the Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona Neighborhood Revitalization program. HFHCAZ is targeting the Victory Acres neighborhood in Tempe for neighborhood revitalization through a partnership with the City of Tempe, the Ramsey Social Justice Foundation and corporate partners. The goal of the partnership is to revitalize the area so that it is safe and an environment in which community members can thrive. The donation made by AmeriFirst Financial, Inc. will be used to subsidize that repair by purchasing necessary materials or paying a licensed contractor to complete necessary services.
"Working with Habitat for Humanity was a natural fit for us," said Renee Zabel, Vice President of Human Resources of AmeriFirst Financial, Inc. "Both of our organizations understand the benefits homeownership brings to the homeowner and the community. We do our best to help people achieve the sense of accomplishment that goes along with homeownership."
HFHCAZ is a local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, the renowned humanitarian organization based in Atlanta. Each affiliate operates as a separate 501c3 nonprofit, and is responsible for leading its own fundraising and operations management, while adhering to the Habitat for Humanity mission of serving communities within its area.
About AmeriFirst Financial, Inc.
AmeriFirst Financial, Inc. (https://amerifirstloan.com/
Contact
Jessica Stepan
***@amerifirst.us
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 13, 2017