 
News By Tag
* Business
* Reputation
* Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Westlake Village
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Merchant Centric To Present At CohnReznick Restaurant Technology Summit

Restaurant Technology Leaders Discuss Value in Online Guest Engagement
 
 
CohnReznick Restaurant Technology Summit
CohnReznick Restaurant Technology Summit
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Business
Reputation
Marketing

Industry:
Restaurants

Location:
Westlake Village - California - US

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Merchant Centric, a leader in analytics, reputation management platforms, enterprise reporting and managed services, will present at the CohnReznick Restaurant Technology Summit, on June, 20, at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, in Santa Monica, CA.

David Bay, Merchant Centric, CEO, will discuss the importance of brands extending beyond their physical restaurant locations, and into the world of online guest engagement management.

"The focus of this summit, much aligns with what we believe at Merchant Centric," said Bay.

"Consumers today crave engagement, not just in a store or restaurant setting, but online as well. In person, restaurant managers will always listen and engage with guests, try to understand what those guests are saying, and then take meaningful action to address concerns. Merchant Centric uses this same approach online: Listen and engage, understand, and take meaningful action."

The CohnReznick Restaurant Technology Summit, helps restaurant owners and operators realize they no longer face a choice between operating their business as a brick-and-mortar retailer or having a digital presence.

The half-day event promises to bring together some of the restaurant industry's top experts and premier operators, in order to offer best practices and strategies for utilizing technology in the current digital marketplace.

For details and registration information, visit: https://www.cohnreznick.com/events/170620-restaurant-tech....

__________________________________________________________

Merchant Centric helps multi-location brands discover the hidden value of what drives revenue within their guests' online feedback. The company serves major brands in the hospitality, automotive, and health/medical service industries.  Merchant Centric's suite of Online Guest Engagement Management solutions include: Industry leading analytics, reputation management platforms, management and field reports, as well as managed services, including Full Service Reply to Review.  For more information, please visit https://merchantcentric.com or contact us using the information below.

Contact: Adam Leff, Adam@MerchantCentric.com, Merchant Centric, 818.889.1688

Contact
Merchant Centric
***@merchantcentric.com
End
Source:
Email:***@merchantcentric.com
Posted By:***@merchantcentric.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Reputation, Marketing
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Westlake Village - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Merchant Centric PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share