Merchant Centric To Present At CohnReznick Restaurant Technology Summit

Restaurant Technology Leaders Discuss Value in Online Guest Engagement

CohnReznick Restaurant Technology Summit

Contact

Merchant Centric

***@merchantcentric.com Merchant Centric

End

-- Merchant Centric, a leader in analytics, reputation management platforms, enterprise reporting and managed services, will present at the CohnReznick Restaurant Technology Summit, on June, 20, at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, in Santa Monica, CA.David Bay, Merchant Centric, CEO, will discuss the importance of brands extending beyond their physical restaurant locations, and into the world of online guest engagement management.said Bay.The CohnReznick Restaurant Technology Summit, helps restaurant owners and operators realize they no longer face a choice between operating their business as a brick-and-mortar retailer or having a digital presence.The half-day event promises to bring together some of the restaurant industry's top experts and premier operators, in order to offer best practices and strategies for utilizing technology in the current digital marketplace.For details and registration information, visit: https://www.cohnreznick.com/ events/170620- restaurant-tech... __________________________________________________________Merchant Centric helps multi-location brands discover the hidden value of what drives revenue within their guests' online feedback. The company serves major brands in the hospitality, automotive, and health/medical service industries. Merchant Centric's suite of Online Guest Engagement Management solutions include: Industry leading analytics, reputation management platforms, management and field reports, as well as managed services, including Full Service Reply to Review. For more information, please visit https://merchantcentric.com or contact us using the information below.Contact: Adam Leff, Adam@MerchantCentric.com, Merchant Centric, 818.889.1688