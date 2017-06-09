News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Merchant Centric To Present At CohnReznick Restaurant Technology Summit
Restaurant Technology Leaders Discuss Value in Online Guest Engagement
David Bay, Merchant Centric, CEO, will discuss the importance of brands extending beyond their physical restaurant locations, and into the world of online guest engagement management.
"The focus of this summit, much aligns with what we believe at Merchant Centric," said Bay.
"Consumers today crave engagement, not just in a store or restaurant setting, but online as well. In person, restaurant managers will always listen and engage with guests, try to understand what those guests are saying, and then take meaningful action to address concerns. Merchant Centric uses this same approach online: Listen and engage, understand, and take meaningful action."
The CohnReznick Restaurant Technology Summit, helps restaurant owners and operators realize they no longer face a choice between operating their business as a brick-and-mortar retailer or having a digital presence.
The half-day event promises to bring together some of the restaurant industry's top experts and premier operators, in order to offer best practices and strategies for utilizing technology in the current digital marketplace.
For details and registration information, visit: https://www.cohnreznick.com/
__________________________________________________________
Merchant Centric helps multi-location brands discover the hidden value of what drives revenue within their guests' online feedback. The company serves major brands in the hospitality, automotive, and health/medical service industries. Merchant Centric's suite of Online Guest Engagement Management solutions include: Industry leading analytics, reputation management platforms, management and field reports, as well as managed services, including Full Service Reply to Review. For more information, please visit https://merchantcentric.com or contact us using the information below.
Contact: Adam Leff, Adam@MerchantCentric.com, Merchant Centric, 818.889.1688
Contact
Merchant Centric
***@merchantcentric.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse