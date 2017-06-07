News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
High School Football America Expands National Rankings to Top 100
Using its proprietary algorithm, High School Football America will rank the Top 100 high school football teams from around America.
"We're very proud of the national rankings we've been able to create with our algorithm," said Jeff Fisher, High School Football America co-founder. "Obviously there's no perfect way to determine the best teams in the nation, but we believe that our algorithm evaluates factors that gives fans an accurate depiction the 'mythical' national championship chase. Opinion rankings are great, but we believe our algorithm is the future of national rankings."
In addition to expanding the national rankings, High School Football America will be enlarging its seven regional rankings from ten teams to twenty. High School Football America also uses its proprietary algorithm to create statewide rankings in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.
Bishop Gorman High School from Las Vegas, Nevada enters 2017 as High School Football America's defending "mythical" national champs.
High School Football America will publish its Preseason Top 100 in mid-July. The exact date for the release will be announced later in June.
Learn more at http://highschoolfootballamerica.com
Contact
Jeff Fisher
***@highschoolfootballamerica.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse