June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


High School Football America Expands National Rankings to Top 100

Using its proprietary algorithm, High School Football America will rank the Top 100 high school football teams from around America.
 
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- High School Football America is proud to announce that it is expanding its national rankings, created with our proprietary algorithm, from a Top 50 poll to a Top 100 poll for the 2017 high school football season.  This will be the fifth straight year that High School Football America will be using its proprietary algorithm that uses 15 criteria to rank teams across the United States.

"We're very proud of the national rankings we've been able to create with our algorithm," said Jeff Fisher, High School Football America co-founder.  "Obviously there's no perfect way to determine the best teams in the nation, but we believe that our algorithm evaluates factors that gives fans an accurate depiction the 'mythical' national championship chase.  Opinion rankings are great, but we believe our algorithm is the future of national rankings."

In addition to expanding the national rankings, High School Football America will be enlarging its seven regional rankings from ten teams to twenty.  High School Football America also uses its proprietary algorithm to create statewide rankings in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.

Bishop Gorman High School from Las Vegas, Nevada enters 2017 as High School Football America's defending "mythical" national champs.

High School Football America will publish its Preseason Top 100 in mid-July. The exact date for the release will be announced later in June.

Learn more at http://highschoolfootballamerica.com

End
Source:High School Football America
Email:***@highschoolfootballamerica.com Email Verified
Tags:High School Football, National Rankings, Top 100
Industry:Sports
Location:Laguna Beach - California - United States
Subject:Features
