Tennant, Barrowman, Henstridge Among Top Celebrities At Wizard World Comic Con Columbus, August 4-6

James Marsters, Kate Beckinsale, Lou Ferrigno, Emma Caulfield, Jason David Frank Also Headline Guest Roster To Date; Talented Comics Creators, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming
 
 
David Tennant
David Tennant
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) continues its 2017 schedule with its seventh trip to the Greater Columbus Convention Center at Wizard World Comic Con Columbus, August 4-6. David Tennant ("Doctor Who," "Jessica Jones"), John Barrowman ("Arrow," "Doctor Who"), The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" duo of James Marsters and Emily Caulfield, Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Total Recall), Elizabeth Henstridge ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk," "King of Queens") and Jason David Frank ("Mighty Morphin Power Rangers") headline the roster of celebrity guests scheduled to attend the comic con and pop culture extravaganza.

Tennant is scheduled to appear on Saturday, August 5; Caulfield will attend on Saturday and Sunday, August 5-6; the others will be on hand all three days. Other celebrity guests will be announced closer to the event date.

Wizard World Comic Con Columbus will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more, hosted by media personality Kato Kaelin. Details to follow soon.

Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Columbus will feature Steve Geiger ("Spider-man," "The Incredible Hulk"), Guy Gilchrist ("Nancy," "The Muppets"), Mike Toth (Filmation, Disney Studios Animation), Shawn Coss ("Cyanide and Happiness," "Kindergarten"), Rick Maygar ("Advanced Dungeons & Dragons," "Guardians of the Galaxy"), Colleen Doran ("Troll Bridge," "Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible Stan Lee"), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man," "Iron Man"), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown") and many others.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 10th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Columbus show hours are Friday, August 4, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Columbus is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Columbus , visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/columbus.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

