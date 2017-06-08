News By Tag
BizLibrary to Exhibit at SHRM 2017 Annual Conference & Expo in New Orleans
BizLibrary will be located in booth 2533 and will be exhibiting on:
· Sunday, June 18th from 4pm – 7pm
· Monday, June 19th from 9:30am – 4pm
· Tuesday, June 20th from 9:30am – 2pm
The BizLibrary booth will give SHRM 2017 attendees a look at how to create training programs for the modern workforce, featuring their award-winning microlearning content library, The BizLibrary Collection, with reinforcement boosters built in to increase learning retention and training ROI.
Expo attendees who stop by the BizLibrary booth will receive a complimentary T-Shirt and also have the opportunity to win a free Fitbit.
Quote attributable to Dean Pichee, President and Founder of BizLibrary:
"The SHRM Conference and Expo is one of our favorite times of year, since we get to have a lot of insightful conversations with people looking for the most up-to-date and effective methods for training. We're coming with open ears and minds to learn about the training challenges that HR professionals need solutions to. Visitors to our booth will be able to see firsthand how our modern LMS and content library with post-training reinforcement can create tangible results for their toughest challenges."
About the SHRM 2017 Conference & Expo
The SHRM 2017 Conference & Expo will have countless opportunities for professionals to learn new skills, network with peers, meet vendors, and hear from the experts. Trends and laws change, and new strategies and innovations in HR happen all the time. This conference will provide an educational opportunity and full range of up-to-date HR knowledge. Attendees will be able to meet with peers and mentors, and make connections to help in furthering careers.
SHRM exhibitors are industry experts and solution-providers who truly know what is happening in the world of HR and business – in the present and what's coming up in the future. SHRM speakers are proven business leaders, strategists, practitioners and peers. Many of them are current HR professionals;
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains nearly 7,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
