Inspiring Speaker and Sales Expert, Tina M. Meitl Plants Seeds of Strength
OBERLIN, KS – June 13, 2017 – Tina M. Meitl, Sales Superstar, Inspirational Speaker and co-author of the best-selling book, Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy has posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Planting The Seeds of Strength."
According to Ms. Meitl, "So many people go through their lives wishing it could all be easier." She adds, "Most people think they would like to have fewer challenges and obstacles. But the truth is that without challenges life becomes stagnant and we stop growing."
Meitl shares one of her favorite quotes. She writes, " I don't know the poet who said this, but it really made an impact on me. 'To the weak, difficulty is a closed door. To the strong, however, it is a door waiting to be opened."
As Meitl points out, "Growth implies the need for strength." She continues adding, "Think about a seed. A little seed has to overcome the challenges of first breaking through its hard outer shell, then it must push its way through dirt in order to break through to find the sunlight, then that little seed turns into whatever is coded into its DNA."
Meitl writes, "When you think about it, each human being is like a seed. Our individual life challenges help us uncover our real strengths. They help us discover who we truly are
The entire blog can be read at http://www.tinammeitl.com/
About Tina M. Meitl
Tina M Meitl is a best-selling author and inspirational public speaker who shares her message of transformation with audiences internationally and throughout the United States. Graduating from the American College, LUTCF and the University of Kansas Graduate School of Business, Meitl currently holds an agent's license in her home state of Kansas as well as Nebraska. She also holds certifications with GAMA International:
Meitl is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades throughout her career as well, some of which include MDRT, Life Rookie of the Year, Blue Vase, Blue Vase Elite, Heritage, Heritage Elite, All American, Super All American, Life Agent of the Year, and Pacesetters. She was also recognized by America's Premier Experts® as one of the leading experts in her field. The organization recognizes leading experts across various industries committed to publishing content of the benefit of consumers and journalists.
Meitl was also recently honored with a 2016-2017 VIP Woman of the Year award from the National Association of Professional Women. Inducted as a Pinnacle Member into the Continental Who's Who, Meitl received the Recognition of Excellence. Memberships are limited to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their occupation, industry or profession.
Involved as a community leader, Meitl proudly supports WKCAC, One Hundred Women, raising funds for the organization. She has also been active with her local 4-H for more than 20 years as a leader, parent, teacher, and judge. Most recently she is the co-author of the best-selling book Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy, and is a certified member of the impactful John Maxwell Team.
