Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 7777 State Road in Philadelphia

Vacant and in Foreclosure, Rezoned Industrial Site to Create Jobs as Recycling Facility

Cushman & Wakefield (http://www.cushmanwakefield.com/)brokered the sale of 7777 State Rd. to a local recycling company after successfully rezoning the foreclosed 58-acre site along the Delaware River for industrial use. The sale from 7777 State PA Philadelphia Loan Associates LLC to Morris Iron & Steel Co. represents a new beginning for a property that sat fallow since a planned mixed-use development failed to get off the ground in 2005.Located in the northeastern part of the city, the property presented challenges, including a three-year foreclosure process, its location adjacent to a prison and an application to the City Council to rezone it from residential to industrial use, said Brian Hilger, director of brokerage services for Cushman & Wakefield's Conshohocken office. The city had changed zoning for the site to residential-mixed-use development 12 years ago."We had to go back to the City Council and request it be rezoned for industrial. The city council made it clear that they wanted to see it developed in a way that would create jobs and not create a lot of traffic," said Hilger, who worked with Ned Franke in Cushman & Wakefield's Chicago office to complete the sale. "This parcel has access to I-95 and they are doing major improvements to the highway that will help the city."Hilger noted that the sale and redevelopment will provide the benefit of returning an unused property to the city's tax roles as well creating jobs. In addition, Morris Iron & Steel, a recycling company located in the Greater Philadelphia area, has agreed to donate several acres to community groups to create a river walk.Cushman & Wakefield's Conshohocken office recently has completed two other deals that should help generate jobs in Greater Philadelphia. The office arranged the sale of the 590,000-square-foot Mondelez–Nabisco facility at 12000 Roosevelt Blvd. and 3601 Island Ave., an 85,000-square-foot manufacturing building near Philadelphia International Airport.